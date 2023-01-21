Read full article on original website
Katy C.
4d ago
People who have abortions at this stage are doing this because of a deeply personal and devastating decision either because of a deadly or painful issue with their child or themselves. Blocking this not only harms the mother, but fetuses that suffer in the womb. My heart breaks for that mother and the child she lost. People need to look past their personal beliefs and have empathy for someone who needs to make that choice at this stage, and any stage of pregnancy.
