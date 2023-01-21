Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Related
Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens
Memphis firefighters were "relieved of duty" amid a widening investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop resulted in brutal police violence. The post Memphis Firefighters Involved In Tyre Nichols’ Traffic Stop Removed From Job As Investigation Widens appeared first on NewsOne.
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
FOX13 Investigates: Shelby Co. law enforcement not using key tool in solving interstate shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate shootings are one of Memphis’ ugliest and most visible crime problems, and FOX13 Investigates has been digging into the issue for more than a year. However, a key tool that works in other cities is not being used here. Sharon Ward hopes and prays...
'We will see what they did to Tyre' | Family asks for patience, recounts 'horrific' & 'appalling' video of confrontation with MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said the release of video footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, which led to five Memphis Police officers being fired after Nichols died in the hospital, could come "this week or next." Relatives of Tyre Nichols met with city...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
Change confusion: MPD searching for man who asked for change for $20, but walked out with $98
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a warning for workers. Memphis Police are searching for a man they said stole $98 by confusing a restaurant worker over change. MPD officers were called to the Wing Stop in the 7700 block of Winchester Rd. about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. They said the suspect asked the clerk for change for a $20 bill. Investigators said the man then started asking confusing questions and passing bills back and forth between himself and the clerk, before finally walking out with $98.
WREG
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys...
actionnews5.com
Memphis City Council takes a look at police response times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are concerned about the response time for Memphis police officers. During Tuesday’s city council committee meeting, the department explained some of the reasons for the long wait times, something Raleigh residents are no strangers to. “You’re going to be waiting there a good...
Man dies after shooting in Southeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after a shooting in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Police reported the shooting just before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police...
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says
A Memphis councilman who said he's been told about the bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' violent arrest said the footage is "disgusting." The post Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Footage Is ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Damaging’ To Cops, Memphis Councilman Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from thief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
Victims in two states help police nab alleged carjacker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a man responsible for a carjacking in Memphis and an auto theft in Cleveland, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on Monday. Altrez Logan, 23, is facing charges in Tennessee for carjacking, aggravated robbery, and employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony. Police said on December […]
MPD: Strangers looking for missing phone hold teen at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair teen is still rattled after two men held him at gunpoint inside his own home on Saturday, and it all stemmed from an argument over a missing cell phone. The 16-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, was faced with a fear he never could have seen coming. “I didn’t feel […]
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
actionnews5.com
Citizens, activists speak at Memphis City Council on death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several activists and citizens voiced their concerns about Nichols’ death and what city leaders will do to hold those involved accountable. Several public speakers talked about how the community is hurting after Tyre Nichols’ death. They want answers about the current investigations and when...
actionnews5.com
‘Appalling, heinous’: Attorney compares Tyre Nichols video to Rodney King beating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with Memphis police, spoke Monday for the first time since seeing footage from the event that led to his death. Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned...
MPD: Pair caught with stolen car, drugs, gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man and woman were arrested after they were spotted inside a stolen car with a stolen license plate at a motel in the airport area Monday. Officers said they were responding to a report of a stolen and stripped Hyundai at the motel in the 2700 block of Airways […]
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols’ family expected to see body camera footage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichols’ family is expected to see the body camera footage from the night of his arrest. Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month. For weeks people across the city have pleaded for the...
Former DeSoto County Schools employee arrested for child exploitation, records show
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A former DeSoto County Schools employee is facing charges of child exploitation, the Sheriff’s Office there confirmed Tuesday. Jacob Lollar was arrested Nov. 23, nine days after the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System.
Comments / 0