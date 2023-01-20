ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
SB Nation

Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report

The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
SB Nation

Deloitte: Tottenham Women had sixth highest 2021-22 revenue in Europe

Every year, Deloitte releases a report ranking European football teams by the amount of revenue they bring in based on their publicly released financial statements. They call it the “Money League.” This year, for the first time, Deloitte has also released a Money League report for European women’s football teams, using the same criteria. And while the numbers are minuscule compared to what’s made by men’s football clubs, it still represents what is hoped will be the start of continued growth in the women’s game over the coming years.
Yardbarker

Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star

Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
NBC Sports

Nottingham Forest equalize late to keep Bournemouth in relegation zone

Bournemouth were 10 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone, but the Cherries were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth (17 points – 18th place) led 1-0 for nearly an hour after Jaidon Anthony...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Strugglers Stoke City In Need Of A Win

Stoke finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished in 2020/21. This is their fifth consecutive campaign in the Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit in 20th...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering

The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale

Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
SB Nation

Monday January 23rd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford

Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
theScore

Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard sacked, Danjuma conditions, Ziyech linked

UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked. Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently. Everton...

Comments / 0

Community Policy