Read full article on original website
Related
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you details of the team news and confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Report: Chelsea Have Considered Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie
Chelsea have considered a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie as they look to sign a new midfielder in January.
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
SB Nation
Deloitte: Tottenham Women had sixth highest 2021-22 revenue in Europe
Every year, Deloitte releases a report ranking European football teams by the amount of revenue they bring in based on their publicly released financial statements. They call it the “Money League.” This year, for the first time, Deloitte has also released a Money League report for European women’s football teams, using the same criteria. And while the numbers are minuscule compared to what’s made by men’s football clubs, it still represents what is hoped will be the start of continued growth in the women’s game over the coming years.
Liverpool could be about to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea in shock deal: report
Liverpool are interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with the midfielder still waiting on a contract offer from the Blues
Cristiano Ronaldo makes subdued Al-Nassr debut as ex-Man Utd star fails to have a single shot on target in victory
WHILE Manchester United were tangling at the top of the Premier League, their fallen icon was getting a first look at the Saudi Pro League. The spectacle of Cristiano Ronaldo in Arabia is more surreal than anyone expected. Al-Nassr’s new man made a winning but rather frustrating start to life...
Yardbarker
Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star
Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
Arsenal v Manchester United, Confirmed Lineups, Premier League
Here you can find the confirmed lineups as Arsenal host Manchester United.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest equalize late to keep Bournemouth in relegation zone
Bournemouth were 10 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone, but the Cherries were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth (17 points – 18th place) led 1-0 for nearly an hour after Jaidon Anthony...
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Strugglers Stoke City In Need Of A Win
Stoke finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished in 2020/21. This is their fifth consecutive campaign in the Championship after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit in 20th...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Slams Players For ‘Not Competing’ In Stoke Hammering
The Royals had one of their heaviest defeats of the season after a 4-0 defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium. It is safe to say that Paul Ince was not a happy man after the defeat. Here is what he had to say - he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
SB Nation
Monday January 23rd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford
Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Newcastle United accomplished several things Saturday. They set a new top-flight club record with their 15th consecutive match without a defeat and collected a sixth straight clean sheet in the Premier League. On an individual level, goalkeeper Nick Pope extended his shutout streak to 812 minutes. Newcastle also gained a place, moving to third in the Premier League standings. But they couldn't beat 12th-placed Crystal Palace. When Newcastle's staff and players went to applaud their boisterous fans, they knew they hadn't accomplished the one thing they'd expected to do.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard sacked, Danjuma conditions, Ziyech linked
UPDATES! It’s looking like Frank Lampard has indeed been sacked. Also, looks like new signing Arnaut Danjuma, who was expected to be announced today, wants assurances that David Moyes is not taking the reins at the Toffees - the manager did not want him at West Ham apparently. Everton...
Yardbarker
Premier League: Liverpool Reportedly Could Let €70M Rated Talent Leave, PSG Cited Among Interested Clubs
Lionel Messi’s future remains in the air and should the 35-year-old leave the French capital, there’s a hole in the Paris Saint-Germain attack. Additionally, Neymar Jr.’s exit rumors always surface during the summer. PSG will likely be in the market for another forward. However, the amount they’ll...
Comments / 0