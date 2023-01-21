ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

WVNS

MLB makes its way to Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are up to bat as Major League Baseball makes its mark on the area. The city of Beckley and Linda K. Epling Stadium partnered with RCX Sports to join the group of venues across the country to host the 2023 Pitch, Hit and Run and MLB Jr. Home Run […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Beyond the Highlights with Kambel Meeks

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — I recently stopped by a Poca boys' basketball practice. The Dots are defending state champions. Some key players have graduated but one athlete instrumental to this year's success is back. We go beyond the highlights with the dots Kambel Meeks. "We're grit and grind, we're...
POCA, WV
wchstv.com

New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Crime Stoppers of West Virginia offering reward for 2020 Beckley homicide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire. The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Lucky winner wins motorcycle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers

Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

