wchstv.com
WV Boys High School Basketball: South Charleston takes second round with GW
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. — For the second time this month, Mountain State Athletic Conference rivals South Charleston and George Washington squared off. GW took the first game back on January 4 by double figures and entered Tuesday night's showdown inside the South Charleston Community Center with a perfect 12-0 record.
MLB makes its way to Southern WV
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians are up to bat as Major League Baseball makes its mark on the area. The city of Beckley and Linda K. Epling Stadium partnered with RCX Sports to join the group of venues across the country to host the 2023 Pitch, Hit and Run and MLB Jr. Home Run […]
wchstv.com
Former Poca star getting significant playing time at University of Virginia
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Isaac McKneely is getting significant minutes as a freshman guard at the University of Virginia. The former Poca star is averaging six points a game as a member of the Cavaliers basketball team. He is averaging playing more than 20 minutes a game in 18 contests so far.
West Virginia civil activist, Eddie Belcher’s friends honor his legacy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Eddie Belcher is a familiar name in the West Virginia State Capitol and all over Kanawha County, West Virginia. This week, so many are still mourning his death and now looking for answers after finding out he was murdered. The news hasn’t been easy for those who knew Eddie. One of […]
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday in West Virginia. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic at 7,808, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 68-year-old man from Raleigh County. a 75-year-old woman...
Metro News
UPDATE: I-64 reopens at Cross Lanes following Kanawha County crash
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. — All lanes have reopened. CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Traffic was being diverted off busy I-64 west of Charleston Wednesday morning following a wreck near Cross Lanes. A pair of tractor trailers crashed at about 1:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes. Westbound traffic is being...
wchstv.com
Beyond the Highlights with Kambel Meeks
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — I recently stopped by a Poca boys' basketball practice. The Dots are defending state champions. Some key players have graduated but one athlete instrumental to this year's success is back. We go beyond the highlights with the dots Kambel Meeks. "We're grit and grind, we're...
wchstv.com
New bridge opens to traffic in Spencer in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia highways officials said a new, four-lane bridge opened to traffic early Tuesday morning in Spencer – 44 feet further downstream than it started two days before. Now that work on the Colonel Ruby Bradley Bridge is in its final resting place, work...
wchstv.com
A concealed carry gun law for W.Va. college campuses advances in legislature
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill that would allow for the concealed carry of guns on college campuses in West Virginia has cleared another hurdle. The full West Virginia Senate moved the legislation to its third and final reading Tuesday, with no debate or discussion. The legislation appears to...
3-vehicle crash causes fluid spill in downtown Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:25 P.M. Jan. 24, 2023) – Crews on scene say two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. According to those on scene, the fluid spill was caused by one of the three vehicles leaking gas after the crash. Crews are waiting on AEP to arrive to cut […]
wchstv.com
Gov. Justice plans income tax plan town halls in Parkersburg, Beckley area and Wheeling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the personal income tax passing the House of Delegates and sitting in the Senate, where it faces a chillier reception, the governor is taking his show on the road to promote the measure’s merits.
Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia offering reward for 2020 Beckley homicide
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Crime Stoppers of West Virginia is now offering a reward for a 2020 murder previously thought to be the result of a structure fire. The original crime happened on December 14, 2020, at 144 Brittnae Lane in Beckley. While responding to a structure fire, firefighters discovered the homeowner Richard Rice Jr. […]
WDTV
Lucky winner wins motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
West Virginia crash involving KRT bus cancels 2 trips, no injuries
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority bus trips have been canceled this morning due to a crash. According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, a KRT bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash around 10:36 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Jan. 24 near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Lee Street W in […]
wchstv.com
Clay County's 'Project Aware' program strives to support students mental health
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is a real crisis in the classroom, the mental health of students. Six West Virginia County school systems are trying to tackle the problem head-on. They're doing it with the help of a federally funded program called Project Aware. Under the program, teachers...
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the community of Edgewood. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8 p.m. They say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha […]
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. boosting pay, support for child/adult welfare workers
Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County. A burning vehicle crashed Tuesday evening into a restaurant along U.S. 60 in the Barboursville area, according to Cabell County 911. Updated: 39 minutes ago. Updated: 1 hour ago.
wchstv.com
City of Huntington launches street banner program celebrating Black History Month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is celebrating Black History Month with a downtown street banner program honoring more than 100 people with ties to the city. The banners will honor 150 Black individuals who have made “significant contributions on a city, state or national level,” a...
