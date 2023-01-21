Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the nameEvie M.Freeport, FL
Are Destin Florida condos a good investment?Danny MargaglianoDestin, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Related
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson needs help. Watch the video attached to help him place some familiar faces and local political figures. Whoever these people are, there are smiles all around discussing the history of Bay County. If anyone or anything...
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
wuwf.org
Be on the lookout: ceramic skulls hidden around Pensacola
If you happen to spot a ceramic skull in a bush or along a sidewalk, you are not the only one. Some are bright, some are dark. Some are hidden in plain sight, others are hard to find. But why are they there?. Support Local Stories. Donate Here. Inspired by...
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
WJHG-TV
PCB hobby shop makes early donation for Christmas toys
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s never a bad time to give back, especially when it comes to children’s charities. Project 25 is a Christmas toy drive run by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Tuesday, they got an early donation from a local hobby shop. PCB...
WJHG-TV
Third charge for Panama City childcare worker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the third time in a week, Mills has been charged again with injuring a child under the age of one, a third count of aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child. Detectives say Mills was seen on video pulling a child violently out of...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 23, 2023
Shanda Hill, 35, Panama City, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mariah Merrill, 30, Panama City, Florida: Felony battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Jennings, 42, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, aggravated fleeing eluding, driving while license suspended or revoked: Sneads...
WJHG-TV
CPR Classes on the Rise
After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. Fentanyl Dunn Proposal Local Reactions. Updated: 5 hours ago. NewsChannel 7's Marisa Gjuraj talked with Bay County Sheriff's...
WJHG-TV
BCSO launches app for community safety, information
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s office is getting tech savvy with its new app that was launched on Monday. Along with Alert Bay, this new app is another way to keep the community safe by keeping them informed. Sheriff Tommy Ford says if there is...
WJHG-TV
New BCSO App
After cold weather tonight a cold front will bring storms to our area by Wednesday morning. As NC7's Victoria found out earlier today, it's not as daunting as it might seem. NC7's Katie Bente has details on what the county is doing to keep clean water flowing. Fentanyl Dunn Proposal...
Locals take the plunge for cancer research
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause. The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of […]
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
WJHG-TV
Possible tornado moves through Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early morning storms and a possible tornado moved through Walton County Wednesday morning. WJHG meteorologists tracked a rotating storm cell on radar which spanned a path from Grayton Beach to the west of Freeport early Wednesday morning. The cell appeared to have a “debris ball” signature on radar, which is often indicative of an actual tornado touchdown. These signatures appear when debris is lifted into the storm rotation.
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Sheriff reacts to Rep. Dunn’s Fentanyl “weapon of mass destruction” bill
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congressman Neal Dunn proposed a resolution to make Fentanyl related substances weapons of mass destruction. Law enforcement officials said Fentanyl overdoses have become all too common in our Bay County Community. “So, fentanyl is a substance we’ve been dealing with for several years,” said Sheriff...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
WJHG-TV
Rick Seltzer Park gets a facelift
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One storm after the next, damage to local parks was inevitable. But more recently, Bay County leaders have seen one area at the beach becoming a safety hazard. Time for a facelift. “Using excellent materials. That’s composite wood and stainless steel. You know if...
Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a person incarcerated at the jail, the fifth in four months. OCSO said the incarcerated person was found dead on Jan. 22. Deputies received a call at 10:51 am. The office said they will release more details when the investigation is […]
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
Comments / 1