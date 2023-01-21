ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

EULA MAE POWELL IN COURT TO REMOVE GUARDIANSHIP, RESTORE VISITS; G/SHIP ABUSE AWARENESS DAY FEB. 1

Eula Mae Powell, 85, in court to fight guardian/conservatorship Jan. 18, subject of controversy since denial of visits by long-time friends. Wayne Co. Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield considering petition to terminate probate supervision and TRO vs. visit denials; orders guardian from Michigan Guardianship Services. Channel 7’s Investigator Heather Cattallo...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter names Madiha Tariq as deputy executive to oversee health, housing and criminal justice

PONTIAC — Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County, with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

Eastpointe mayor blames residents for crime

(The Center Square) - After being sued for violating the First Amendment, Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens spent 15 minutes at Tuesday's council meeting airing her grievances against the public. Owens complained that at a previous meeting, her daughter heard a member of the public criticizing her. "You can never say the mayor disappointed you,” Owens said. "You all disappoint me. Don't blame the mayor for your city, blame yourselves, because...
EASTPOINTE, MI
legalnews.com

Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Nazi flag flown in Hamtramck sparks outrage

Hamtramck — A flag with a Nazi symbol on it was flown outside of a Hamtramck home Friday, sparking outrage online and drawing condemnation from the city. Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib told The News on Saturday that while the city does not approve of such hateful behavior or acts it could not take action because the flag was on private property. The city also responded with a post on Facebook.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body

Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Is the Ilitch Group Trying to Take Taxpayers For Another Ride?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, Charlie LeDuff, veteran investigative reporter and host of the "No BS News Hour," ex-federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta who prosecuted Kwame Kilpatrick and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Ilitch group's latest proposed project and the cost to taxpayers; Biden's document fallout;...
DETROIT, MI

