Making plans for the weekend? Here’s what you should know about the weather in the Black Hills area before you do

RAPID CITY, S.D.– In Rapid City and all across the state, organizations that help homeless residents find housing and access to other important services will conduct their Point In Time (PIT) count, which provides the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department of the federal government an understanding of the number of homeless people in cities across the nation. In Rapid City, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition Coordinator Amy Ritchie is preparing volunteers to conduct the count in town and explains more on the reason and importance of the count.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO