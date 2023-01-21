Making plans for the weekend? Here’s what you should know about the weather in the Black Hills area before you do

Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Did you miss Brant’s Forecast on Newscenter1? You can watch it here!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Winter weather bulletins have been issued for portions of the Black Hills Region. A strong clipper system arrives tonight, bringing accumulating snow to the northern Black Hills along with strong northwesterly winds. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Hills starts tonight at 11 PM.
How much does a ‘public servant’ make? Here’s what South Dakota pays its elected officials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elected officials are ‘public servants,’ and work for the people that live in their jurisdiction. But how much do ‘we the people’ pay them?. There are 161 state-level elected officials, and 3 members of the federal Congressional Delegation. Here’s how much they get paid by the state, or the federal government, according to South Dakota’s public transparency website:
South Dakota’s technical colleges to receive funding for modern equipment
PIERRE, S.D. — Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday $10 million in funding for modern equipment at the four technical colleges in South Dakota. Gov. Noem is providing a 2-to-1 match for funding that is being put up by the technical colleges for a total investment of $15 million. Western...
What is the Point-In-Time Count and why is it important? Check it out here.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In Rapid City and all across the state, organizations that help homeless residents find housing and access to other important services will conduct their Point In Time (PIT) count, which provides the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department of the federal government an understanding of the number of homeless people in cities across the nation. In Rapid City, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition Coordinator Amy Ritchie is preparing volunteers to conduct the count in town and explains more on the reason and importance of the count.
Proposed South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota Senate committee advanced a proposal Tuesday that requires law enforcement to tell schools when students threaten violence and violate drug and alcohol policies. The bill, which came about after a period of research into school safety last summer, next faces a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.
