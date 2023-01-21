ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
ABC7 Chicago

2 charged by DOJ for targeting anti-abortion clinics in Florida

Two people were charged on Tuesday with threatening reproductive health service facilities clinics in Florida, the Justice Department announced. Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, were indicted by a federal grand jury for being "engaged in a conspiracy to prevent employees of reproductive health service facilities from providing those services."
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Rep. Gallego announces 2024 bid for Kyrsten Sinema's Senate seat

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego announced Monday he is launching a bid for U.S. Senate to unseat independent Kyrsten Sinema. "I have been deeply humbled by the encouragement I have received from the people of Arizona, and today I am answering the call to serve," Gallego said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

There have been more mass shootings in US than days in 2023, database shows

Less than one month into 2023, the United States has totaled 36 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Mass shootings are defined as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed, according to the archive. The vast majority of shootings this year have occurred in the South, in states like Texas, Florida and Louisiana.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Howard University given $90 million for military research in Pentagon partnership

Howard University becomes the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to partner with the Pentagon for military technology research featuring a five-year, $90 million contract. The research center is the first Department of Defense university research center sponsored by the Air Force and will focus on tactical autonomy, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC7 Chicago

Former top FBI official arrested over ties to Russian oligarch

A former top FBI official in New York has been arrested over his ties to a Russian oligarch, law enforcement sources told ABC News Monday. Charles McGonigal, who was the special agent in charge of counterintelligence in the FBI's New York Field Office, is under arrest over his ties to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire who has been sanctioned by the United States and criminally charged last year with violating those sanctions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

