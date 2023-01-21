ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors

Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Hanna Center proposes 60-acre development in Agua Caliente

The Hanna Center is proposing to expand its influence in Sonoma Valley with a 60-acre development to bring mixed-use housing, a hotel and commercial shops to Agua Caliente Road. Hanna officials sent letters on Jan. 9 to residents near the proposed site for a series of community feedback meetings in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

