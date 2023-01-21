Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport finishes 2022 beating pre-pandemic record passenger numbers
As expected, Sonoma County’s airport ended 2022 having flown more passengers than ever before, surpassing 600,000 for the first time — and shattering the pre-pandemic record by 25% — as business and leisure travel supported a new flight to Southern California and a longer seasonal run for the hub’s lone Texas route.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors
Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hanna Center proposes 60-acre development in Agua Caliente
The Hanna Center is proposing to expand its influence in Sonoma Valley with a 60-acre development to bring mixed-use housing, a hotel and commercial shops to Agua Caliente Road. Hanna officials sent letters on Jan. 9 to residents near the proposed site for a series of community feedback meetings in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Construction of Santa Rosa’s $25 million Fountaingrove fire station to start in fall
Construction of Santa Rosa’s new fire station in Fountaingrove could start this fall marking another milestone in the northeastern hillside neighborhood’s long recovery following the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved awarding a contract to local firms Wright Contracting LLC and COAR Design...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
A venue for big acts for 5 decades, Marin County’s Sweetwater is out to rebuild Bay Area music scene
Jefferson Airplane, Jerry Garcia, Elvis Costello, Van Morrison among those who’ve played there. Fifty years after bursting onto the music scene, the spirit of the Sweetwater Music Hall is alive and well with a member of the Grateful Dead band keeping the legacy of the Mill Valley venue thriving.
Comments / 0