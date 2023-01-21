ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottleville, MO

jill milsark
4d ago

Goodie...more speed traps over there now! wWatch out you got to crawl through that part of town now. Or pay a huge fine to their town!

KMOV

Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool

Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Zoo closing Wednesday due to forecasted winter storm

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is closing Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. A storm that could bring between 3-6 inches of snow is scheduled to hit the St. Louis area late Tuesday night into Weds morning, with higher amounts expected to the south and east.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

