jill milsark
4d ago
Goodie...more speed traps over there now! wWatch out you got to crawl through that part of town now. Or pay a huge fine to their town!
3
KMOV
Pedestrians fear crossing traffic near Kirkwood Commons, MoDOT eyes $15 million in upgrades
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Repeated crashes involving drivers and pedestrians are at a concerning level in Kirkwood. The area of concern is right around the Kirkwood Commons, from Big Bend down to I-44. “I don’t feel safe at all,” Eric Wilson said while waiting for the bus to pull up. “Especially if I’m trying to cross the street. It’s dangerous dodging cars.”
KMOV
Bus route changes coming to Madison County Transit February 5th
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Madison County Transit (MCT) just announced its winter service changes coming on February 5th, noting significant extensions in MCT routes and eliminations of some others. All the changes that will take effect on February 5th, 2023 can be found below:. ROUTE CHANGES:. #4 Madison-Edwardsville:...
KMOV
Leaders break ground on East St. Louis Public Safety Center
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Citing safety and infrastructure improvements, leaders in East St. Louis broke ground Monday on a new multi-million dollar public safety center. The building will come at a cost of more than $13 million and will replace the dated building currently at the site of the Emerson Park Transit Center. The facility will house a St. Clair County 911 Dispatch Center, a backup MetroLink control center, and office space for the sheriff’s department.
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
MDC searching for mountain lion struck by vehicle in Franklin County
State conservation agents are looking for an injured mountain lion that was struck by a car Monday evening in Franklin County.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police.
KMOV
First dispensary in downtown STL opens this week as state prepares for recreational sales
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Amidst the sounds of construction in an ever-growing Downtown West neighborhood is where the St. Louis downtown region’s first marijuana dispensary now calls home. “It’s about four years in the making, so we’re just excited. Bringing in the staff, training everybody, [and] getting the final...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville council rejects Seven Brew’s bid to the delight of Field Avenue residents
As the Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee proceedings developed, the Jan. 18 packed-house, Ellisville City Council meeting was far more reminiscent of a highly contentious court case. Following a 7-1 negative setback at the Jan. 11 Ellisville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Seven Brew needed a super majority verdict to win...
myleaderpaper.com
Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool
Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
With car break-ins on the rise, downtown visitors opt to pay for a little peace of mind
St. Louis police are investigating car break-ins at entertainment venues over the weekend. At Enterprise Center on Sunday, some people said they were taking extra measures because of the recent break-ins before heading to the Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock show.
Dan Isom Resigns as St. Louis' Interim Public Safety Director
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Charles Coyle will serve in the role during a national search for Isom's replacement
KMOV
Zoo closing Wednesday due to forecasted winter storm
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Saint Louis Zoo is closing Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. A storm that could bring between 3-6 inches of snow is scheduled to hit the St. Louis area late Tuesday night into Weds morning, with higher amounts expected to the south and east.
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing throughout the event. This is important for figuring out how the snow […]
KMOV
Parkway students, parents, and even the schools celebrate early news of a snow day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schools across the St. Louis region are making the call to cancel classes for Wednesday ahead of a snow system tracking toward the metro that could bring a wide range of snowfall. In the list of schools with students staying home is the Parkway School...
'If people are afraid, they're not going to be coming': Alderwoman calls for action after string of car break-ins in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — An alderwoman is calling for action, after car thieves targeted parking lots at two new hotspots in Midtown St. Louis. One of the break-ins ended with shots being fired at police. The gunfire happened on Saturday night, Jan. 21, as police were investigating car break-ins outside...
Check Out What’s Likely the Most Epic Tubing Hill in Missouri
It's true that we don't have a lot of mountains in the Midwest, but that doesn't mean we don't have some great hills for tubing in the winter. There is one that rises above the others (literally) when it comes to tubing hills in Missouri. Have you ever been sledding...
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
Frustration mounts after spree of overnight car break-ins at The Grove
A spree of car break-ins overnight in The Grove neighborhood leaves many cars damaged and many drivers frustrated.
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
