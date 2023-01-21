ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

CA’s Heavy Rains Could Bring Major ‘Superblooms’ In 2023

California superblooms come highly-anticipated every year, but 2023 is shaping up to bring an especially bountiful spring season following the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced throughout the state. In fact, National Geographic wrote that 2023 could be the “year of the superbloom,” although it’s still a bit early to gauge exactly how abundant this year’s blooms will be. “Superbloom” is a non-technical term that’s come to refer to California’s rare, above-average wildflower blooms. It happens when seeds that have laid dormant in the soil begin to germinate and blossom all at once. Nat Geo elaborates that superblooms require a few basic ingredients to come to fruition: they are “a good rain year,” (but not just a single deluge), “cool nighttime temperatures, and a well-stocked seed bank.” Historically those conditions have brought superblooms every decade or so, although climate change has made that schedule much less predictable. After California’s higher rainfall averages throughout the fall and winter, conditions are looking favorable for some 2023 superblooms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Brings Imperfect Produce to California Stores

Sprouts Farmers Market is on a rescue mission when it comes to produce. The specialty retailer announced the introduction of a Rescued Organics program at its California stores, aimed at preventing edible food loss on farms. Through this effort, imperfect produce that would otherwise be left on fields or thrown...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lookout Santa Cruz

What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws

Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Half Moon Bay shooting: Gov. Newsom calls for gun reform after 5 men, 2 women killed

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom toured Half Moon Bay on Tuesday and addressed the mass shooting that killed five men and two women. "One common denominator are these damn guns," he said. "No opposition to someone owning gun responsibility. But what the hell is wrong with us? That we allow these weapons of war and large capacity clips out on the streets or sidewalks? Why have we allowed this culture this pattern to continue?"
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week

(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023

SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state

Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
TEXAS STATE

