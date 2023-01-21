Read full article on original website
BBC
Lunar New Year celebrated officially for the first time in California
The alleyways have been cleaned, ruby-red lanterns hang overhead and Reverend Norman Fong is on the lookout for a microphone. The 71-year-old San Francisco Chinatown native has emceed the city's annual Chinese New Year parade for two decades - but this year is different. For the first time anywhere in...
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
ABC30 Fresno
Suspect in killing of 7 people in Half Moon Bay identified as farm worker, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- An agricultural worker killed seven people at the farm where he worked and at another business in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday's shootings, 67-year-old Chunli...
NJ's Asian communities concerned following fatal shooting at California Lunar New Year celebration
Jujee Kim, of Palisades Park, said Asian communities should be able to celebrate the holiday without concerns of a violent attack.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area, Federal Officials React to Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Southern California
Bay Area, state and federal officials are reacting to a deadly mass shooting that occurred in the Southern California community of Monterey Park Saturday night. The shooting happened at a dance studio following a night of a Lunar New Year celebrations in the area. According to officials, 10 people died...
CA’s Heavy Rains Could Bring Major ‘Superblooms’ In 2023
California superblooms come highly-anticipated every year, but 2023 is shaping up to bring an especially bountiful spring season following the heavy rainfall we’ve experienced throughout the state. In fact, National Geographic wrote that 2023 could be the “year of the superbloom,” although it’s still a bit early to gauge exactly how abundant this year’s blooms will be. “Superbloom” is a non-technical term that’s come to refer to California’s rare, above-average wildflower blooms. It happens when seeds that have laid dormant in the soil begin to germinate and blossom all at once. Nat Geo elaborates that superblooms require a few basic ingredients to come to fruition: they are “a good rain year,” (but not just a single deluge), “cool nighttime temperatures, and a well-stocked seed bank.” Historically those conditions have brought superblooms every decade or so, although climate change has made that schedule much less predictable. After California’s higher rainfall averages throughout the fall and winter, conditions are looking favorable for some 2023 superblooms.
progressivegrocer.com
Sprouts Farmers Market Brings Imperfect Produce to California Stores
Sprouts Farmers Market is on a rescue mission when it comes to produce. The specialty retailer announced the introduction of a Rescued Organics program at its California stores, aimed at preventing edible food loss on farms. Through this effort, imperfect produce that would otherwise be left on fields or thrown...
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
iebusinessdaily.com
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
ABC30 Fresno
Half Moon Bay shooting: Gov. Newsom calls for gun reform after 5 men, 2 women killed
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom toured Half Moon Bay on Tuesday and addressed the mass shooting that killed five men and two women. "One common denominator are these damn guns," he said. "No opposition to someone owning gun responsibility. But what the hell is wrong with us? That we allow these weapons of war and large capacity clips out on the streets or sidewalks? Why have we allowed this culture this pattern to continue?"
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
WISH grant provides first time homebuyers up to $22,000 for downpayment
STATEWIDE – The Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program can help aspiring homeowners overcome some of the biggest barriers to achieving their dream and building wealth – downpayment and closing costs.
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
ABC30 Fresno
7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News. The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Intel cuts more Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen in 2023
SANTA CLARA — Intel has revealed plans for deeper employment reductions with a fresh round of job cuts that will affect hundreds of Bay Area workers, a disquieting sign that the tech sector’s layoffs have yet to run their course. The tech titan is eyeing the elimination of...
edsource.org
Community college leaders warn of 'dire' consequences of proposed transfer rules
A statewide effort to streamline transfer to California’s two public university systems is facing controversy over which classes students should be required to take at their community colleges before making the switch. The proposed general education pathway — a list of lower-division course requirements — to transfer to the...
ABC30 Fresno
Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state
Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
