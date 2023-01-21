Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Corydon Times-Republican
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic
Mel B wants Viola Davis to play her in a Spice Girls biopic. Mel B wants VIola Davis to play her on screen.
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kaia Gerber won’t deny enjoying ‘privilege‘ amid nepo baby row
Kaia Gerber won’t deny enjoying ‘privilege‘ amid nepo baby row. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber has admitted she has enjoyed huge “privilege” as the “nepo baby” row rumbles on, but insists her acting career is entirely her own work.
Corydon Times-Republican
Anne Heche's teenage son pays public tribute to 'bright' mom for the first time
Anne Heche's teenage son pays public tribute to 'bright' mom for the first time. Anne Heche's 13-year-old son Atlas has spoken publicly about her for the first time since her death last August as he remembered the late actress as the "brightest person [he has] ever known".
Corydon Times-Republican
Guy Pearce insists Cate Blanchett is ‘incredible’ amid feud rumour
Guy Pearce insists Cate Blanchett is ‘incredible’ amid feud rumour. Guy Pearce has told fans he thinks Cate Blanchett is “incredible” after a series of his tweets appeared to throw “shade” at the actress, prompting fans to claim he has had a long-running feud with the star.
Corydon Times-Republican
Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support during 'very difficult time'
Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support during 'very difficult time'. Priscilla Presley says fans have helped her through "a very difficult time" following the tragic death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
Corydon Times-Republican
Liz Garbus: Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series
Liz Garbus: Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series. 'Harry and Meghan' director Liz Garbus has accused Buckingham Palace of trying to "discredit" the series by stating they were not asked to respond to the claims made in the show.
Corydon Times-Republican
School was traumatizing and difficult, says Sir Lewis Hamilton
School was traumatizing and difficult, says Sir Lewis Hamilton. Sports star Sir Lewis Hamilton has recalled having bananas thrown at him during his school years.
Corydon Times-Republican
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother
Khloe Kardashian pens heartfelt tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother. Reality star Khloe Kardashian has written a lengthy and heartfelt tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother Andrea.
Corydon Times-Republican
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh
Travis Barker gets Kourtney Kardashian's eyes inked on his thigh. Travis Barker has added to his collection of tattoos in honour of Kourtney Kardashian.
Corydon Times-Republican
Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian
Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian. Isla Fisher has announced her dad Brian is dead and asked fans people can live with loved ones "you can‘t live without”.
Corydon Times-Republican
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley. Riley Keough posted an image of the last time she spent with her mum Lisa Marie Presley after she attended her celebration of life memorial at Graceland.
Corydon Times-Republican
From rock to pop is just one step... These artists have tried several musical genres and without remorse!
Although most musicians stick to one genre for their entire career, sometimes some decide to explore new horizons, out of curiosity or to diversify their audience. From Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, check out these music stars who have moved from one genre to another without remorse.
Corydon Times-Republican
Toni Collette posts about being ‘indestructible’ in wake of split from husband Dave Galafassi
Toni Collette posts about being ‘indestructible’ in wake of split from husband Dave Galafassi. Toni Collette has continued to post motivational messages after her split from her partner of 20 years, telling fans to always believe in “your soul”.
Comments / 0