Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Kaia Gerber won’t deny enjoying ‘privilege‘ amid nepo baby row

Kaia Gerber won’t deny enjoying ‘privilege‘ amid nepo baby row. Cindy Crawford’s model daughter Kaia Gerber has admitted she has enjoyed huge “privilege” as the “nepo baby” row rumbles on, but insists her acting career is entirely her own work.
Anne Heche's teenage son pays public tribute to 'bright' mom for the first time

Anne Heche's teenage son pays public tribute to 'bright' mom for the first time. Anne Heche's 13-year-old son Atlas has spoken publicly about her for the first time since her death last August as he remembered the late actress as the "brightest person [he has] ever known".
Guy Pearce insists Cate Blanchett is ‘incredible’ amid feud rumour

Guy Pearce insists Cate Blanchett is ‘incredible’ amid feud rumour. Guy Pearce has told fans he thinks Cate Blanchett is “incredible” after a series of his tweets appeared to throw “shade” at the actress, prompting fans to claim he has had a long-running feud with the star.
Liz Garbus: Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series

Liz Garbus: Buckingham Palace tried to 'discredit' Harry and Meghan series. 'Harry and Meghan' director Liz Garbus has accused Buckingham Palace of trying to "discredit" the series by stating they were not asked to respond to the claims made in the show.
Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian

Isla Fisher heartbroken over death of her dad Brian. Isla Fisher has announced her dad Brian is dead and asked fans people can live with loved ones "you can‘t live without”.

