Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split
Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.
Corydon Times-Republican
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate ‘Elvis’ Oscar nominations
Austin Butler wishes Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate ‘Elvis’ Oscar nominations. Austin Butler says he is so grateful for the time he got to spend with Lisa Marie Presley before her death he wishes she was alive to see the ‘Elvis’ film get eight Oscar nods,
Corydon Times-Republican
Axl Rose still ‘in shock’ over Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Axl Rose still ‘in shock’ over Lisa Marie Presley’s death. Axl Rose admitted he is in shock over the death of Lisa Marie Presley while speaking at her celebration of life ceremony at Graceland, where he also played his hit ‘November Rain’.
Corydon Times-Republican
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough posts photo of her final time with mum Lisa Marie Presley. Riley Keough posted an image of the last time she spent with her mum Lisa Marie Presley after she attended her celebration of life memorial at Graceland.
Corydon Times-Republican
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial
Priscilla Presley tells Lisa Marie she will always be loved at emotional Graceland memorial. Priscilla Presley delivered an emotional tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie at her celebration of life service in Graceland, saying she will always be loved and reading a poem by one of her twins.
Corydon Times-Republican
Toni Collette posts about being ‘indestructible’ in wake of split from husband Dave Galafassi
Toni Collette posts about being ‘indestructible’ in wake of split from husband Dave Galafassi. Toni Collette has continued to post motivational messages after her split from her partner of 20 years, telling fans to always believe in “your soul”.
