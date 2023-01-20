Multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts reimagines luxury in the best way possible. Artist Christopher Roberts dreamt of conceptualizing a space for Black artists, designers, and visionaries alike to be able to feel welcome and comfortable enough to dream. Enter SEED Brkyln. Founded in October of 2022, SEED is a space where luxury rids any uptight and unwelcoming energy that many Black consumers experience; it’s a space where browsing doesn’t have to mean buying something. Most importantly, Robert’s wanted it in the heart of Bedstuy, right on Bedford Avenue, as luxury and buying power don’t solely exist in Soho. “It’s the illest borough!” the multidisciplinary exclaims when describing why Bedstuy was the perfect place to open. Known for being a multifaceted curator, participating in mediums like sculpting and graphic art, Roberts took each craft to sow a “seed” for the neighborhood. “It was really out of necessity,” said Roberts. “I mean, just speaking to the landscape of Bedstuy and how rich the culture was here. I knew the archetype was here, the mindset was here, but there’s really no place for it to be nurtured.” The space comes with many concepts that are sure to feed the creative palate of young Black artists and creatives.

19 HOURS AGO