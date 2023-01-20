Read full article on original website
I got a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill – it turned out to be worth thousands after I noticed a minor detail
A WOMAN bought a piece of artwork for $12 at Goodwill and it turned out to be worth thousands. Karen Mallet is the lucky lady who unknowingly bought a sought-after piece of art - a lithograph created by famous American artist Alexander Calder. Mallet was shopping at a Goodwill in...
CNBC
I live in an airplane in the woods for $370/month — take a look inside
As an electrical engineer, Campbell feels fulfilled by living in an airplane. He has no regrets and believes that eventually, more people will come around to living in retired jetliners. Unlocked is a new home tour series focused on how much people across the U.S. spend on their housing, what...
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Urban Barn attends Interior Design Show 2023 to debut Wanderlust collection, in partnership with Canadian Designer Aly Velji
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, Urban Barn is in attendance at the Interior Design Show Toronto (IDS), introducing their Wanderlust collection with Canadian Designer Aly Velji. Following the January 19 online launch, the elevated collection launches in-stores on February 17, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005580/en/ Image of Aly Velji, smiling, in front of Wanderlust Collection pieces. (Photo: Business Wire)
CONTEMPORIST
A Material Palette Of Cedar, Stone, And Metal Contribute To The Charm Of This Farmhouse-Inspired Home
Surrounded by a working farm, the Hillend Station House designed by Condon Scott Architects has mountain vistas that can be seen in every direction. The architect’s vision was to contain these views and frame them within the home, using carefully placed windows in corridors and bedrooms for pocketed alpine and rural outlooks, and large-scale glazing in open-plan living spaces to fully enjoy the widespread vistas.
tinyhousetalk.com
Escape eOne Tiny House Available
Escape has a new eOne tiny house just built and available now. This modern tiny home features large windows, an all-wood interior, and two spacious lofts that are connected via catwalk. There’s a video and photo tour below to enjoy along with more information about the unit at the bottom...
msn.com
Couple Restore 100 Year Old Home Into a Dream House
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Cottage core, farmhouse rustic, and victorian all have one thing in common, they involve old houses. Many folks are interested in the lifestyle of renovating old homes, they are buying up old houses, gutting them and turning them into masterpieces.
IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware
If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
Essence
SEED Brklyn Is Championing Small Black Designers
Multidisciplinary artist Christophe Roberts reimagines luxury in the best way possible. Artist Christopher Roberts dreamt of conceptualizing a space for Black artists, designers, and visionaries alike to be able to feel welcome and comfortable enough to dream. Enter SEED Brkyln. Founded in October of 2022, SEED is a space where luxury rids any uptight and unwelcoming energy that many Black consumers experience; it’s a space where browsing doesn’t have to mean buying something. Most importantly, Robert’s wanted it in the heart of Bedstuy, right on Bedford Avenue, as luxury and buying power don’t solely exist in Soho. “It’s the illest borough!” the multidisciplinary exclaims when describing why Bedstuy was the perfect place to open. Known for being a multifaceted curator, participating in mediums like sculpting and graphic art, Roberts took each craft to sow a “seed” for the neighborhood. “It was really out of necessity,” said Roberts. “I mean, just speaking to the landscape of Bedstuy and how rich the culture was here. I knew the archetype was here, the mindset was here, but there’s really no place for it to be nurtured.” The space comes with many concepts that are sure to feed the creative palate of young Black artists and creatives.
What WC signs on toilet doors actually stand for
There are many acronyms of the modern world that we often take at face value. After all, who the hell knows what NASA stands for? (It’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration, obviously.) And what about WC? Well, find out for yourself here:. Yup, while most of us are au...
Black Designer’s Visit to a Museum Inspired Her to Launch Original Shawl Collection
When Queens New York designer Dr. Tenaria Drummond-Smith visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, she had no idea that she was going to be inspired to launch her very own shawl collection. But that’s exactly what happened when she saw an exhibit of...
Tree Hugger
Small Home Renovation Includes Ingenious Indoor-Outdoor Kitchen
It used to be widely believed that it was better for the environment to construct new buildings with up-to-date materials and the latest energy-efficient systems. But that belief has shifted in the last several years, with a growing consensus that actually the best way to go (whenever possible) is to conserve and reuse as many existing buildings as possible because one has to take into account all the embodied (or upfront) carbon emissions that come with building something new from scratch. In any case, many cities all over the world have existing housing stock that could be potentially revamped and retrofitted with better insulation, more energy-efficient systems, as well as a more functional layout.
atomic-ranch.com
An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold
An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.
thevalemagazine.com
The Art of Legacy: A Talk With Fabienne Delacroix
Step into a whimsical realm of nostalgia and enchantment with the stunning artwork of Fabienne Delacroix! As the talented offspring of the renowned naïf master painter Michel Delacroix, Fabienne has carved out a name for herself with her mesmerizing portrayals of the picturesque French countryside and coastal regions. She...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Boring Cabinets Become the Coffee Station Dreams Are Made of in a $2,000 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Built-in bars in kitchens and dining rooms are a total asset, but sometimes, they can feel a bit randomly-placed or unfinished. In one example, a homeowner added wall paneling, shelving, and artwork to make her dining room’s bar area feel a bit more complete, and in another, a homeowner converted a built-in desk-slash-countertop-space she never used into statement-making storage in her dining area.
newsnationnow.com
Construction begins on first 2-story 3D-printed home
(NewsNation) — Construction has started on the first 3D-printed, two-story house in the U.S. The house in Houston and is being constructed by a massive printer that weighs more than 12 tons. Made of concrete, the printer will do the majority of construction work on the 4,000-square foot, 3-bedroom home.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1980s Bathroom Is Unrecognizable After a DIY Redo Full of Luxe Touches
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Good News Network
First 2-Story Home to be 3D Printed in the U.S. Reaches for the Sky in Texas
“An enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating what is believed to be the first 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States.”. That’s according to a new video from Reuters News, highlighting the 4,000-square-foot home in Houston, Texas. The huge printer erected on the site requires 330...
luxesource.com
Tour A Historic Tudor-Style Gem That Stuns With Playful 1920s Vibes
Any architect worth their T-square is familiar with the challenge of balancing form with function. For Sonny Ward, this tension turned personal when it came time to find his family a new home. With two children in the mix, he and his husband, entertainment executive Michael Lombardo, were seeking more space and a flat lot—something more practical than their previous stepped and terraced Hollywood Hills abode. Their hunt soon narrowed to Los Angeles’ historic Hancock Park neighborhood, where they “searched and searched forever,” Ward recalls.
