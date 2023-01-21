Alan Komissaroff dead at 47: ‘Fox News original’ who helped launch network in 1996 mourned after sudden death

ALAN Komissaroff, the Senior Vice President of News and Politics at FOX News, has died at age 47.

Dubbed a "FOX News Original," Komissaroff joined the network as his first job out of college back in 1996 when FOX News Channel launched and grew into a respected leader, mentor, and beloved friend.

Komissaroff died on Friday, nearly two weeks after he suffered a heart attack at his home, FOX News reported.

He leaves behind his high school sweetheart, Rachael, and children Ben, 17, and Olivia, 13.

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President Jay Wallace released a memo to colleagues calling Friday an "extremely difficult day."

"Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle," the note continued.

"The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career.

"And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time, and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better.

"He would joke that he was a guy from ‘real Brooklyn’ and rose through the ranks to become a writer, producer, showrunner and eventually Senior Vice President of News & Politics, overseeing all political coverage," Scott and Wallace continued.

"His sharp sense of humor and quick wit throughout his incredible career also led to the many lifelong friendships he made here.

"Our deepest condolences are with them and Alan’s entire extended family as we collectively mourn the loss of a wonderful man."

A GoFundMe has been created to benefit Komissaroff's family.

More than $75,000 has been raised in the fundraiser's first hours.

Tributes for Komissaroff continue to pour in across social media from fans and colleagues alike.

"Missing our Senior Vice President of News tonight, Alan Komissaroff. He has passed away at the young age of 47.

Praying deeply that his wife Rachael and their beautiful children will feel overflowing love and support," tweeted Harris Faulkner.

"Alan was a wonderful man. Loved by everyone. God Bless his family. We are heartbroken," wrote Janice Dean.

"Gutting news. I have nothing but immense respect. I was honored to have worked for him," tweeted Perry Chiaramonte.

"Tonight the @FoxNews family remembers our beloved colleague Alan Komissaroff, Senior Vice President of News & Politics. Alan, we will miss you dearly and our thoughts are with your family," Bret Baier wrote.

"Truly devastating," tweeted Nick Kalman.