Read full article on original website
Maria Miranda
3d ago
Glad to know. Those children need and must get consistency in their education. Maybe Bridgeport should move the administration of that school that has allowed their issues to get out of hand. Children need to feel wanted and shifting them around is not the solution.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
News 12
Parents pack Bridgeport BOE meeting to address teacher shortages, student transfers
A Board of Education meeting was held Monday night in Bridgeport over the issue of transferring seventh and eighth graders from Wilbur Cross School to Thomas Hooker School. The school district says because of significant teacher shortages they are considering transferring 70 students from the two grades. Parents, students and...
State hearing to determine if tenured teachers at Babylon school district will be fired
Since fall 2021, one teacher in Babylon was arrested on rape charges and another has resigned.
Some Hudson Valley schools announce closures, delays on Wednesday due to bad weather
Newburgh Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday because of the weather.
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
Residents attend Fairfield Planning and Zoning meeting in support of, against new veterinary hospital
On the agenda was the proposed veterinary hospital on Post Road, which would include dog boarding and day care.
LIVE ZOOM: Orange County's Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services
Orange County's Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services Allen Mack joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how the county is preparing for the storm that could bring up to six inches of snow.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard.
DA: Mom of Arlington HS student charged after disguising as student, instigating fight
She was seen on surveillance video standing next to them and using vulgar language while the girls fought before first period.
Family holds vigil and balloon release event for Lauren Smith-Fields on eve of her birthday
Shantell Fields, her mother, held the vigil at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park the day before what would have been her 25th birthday.
School superintendent rocks Guns N' Roses song to announce snow day
Terry Dade, the Superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District, took to Facebook with his own rendition of the Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine."
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Yale Daily News
City officials pitch controversial $1.3 million purchase of Monterey Club
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker evoked the names of Charlie Parker, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington on Monday morning in the hopes of securing support for a $1.3 million deal to buy the run-down Monterey Club and its surrounding buildings. All four performed at the Monterey Club while it was open between 1934 and 1991.
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
New Britain Herald
Busy Bee: Adrian Elliott helping to build New Britain downtown with many roles
NEW BRITAIN – Adrian Elliott has spent the last decade buzzing around the city trying to make a change and uplift the community one beehive at a time. “Her passion for the community and the people who need it the most just can’t be equaled,” said Gerry Amodio, former executive director of the New Britain Downtown District. “I was fortunate to become her friend a number of years ago when she took it upon herself to hold a neighborhood cookout for our less fortunate residents. Then she decided to hold her annual ‘Free Concert’ in which she raised funds by tag sales, art shows and just plain hustle. No matter what she has touched they were all left better by her being there.”
Famous ’80s rapper visits, inspires West Haven students
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — He may be one of the original pioneers of rap, but Darryl McDaniels is also a children’s book author. These days, he is bringing his anti-bullying message to schools across the country, including Bailey Middle School in West Haven. “I’m not smarter than you, I’m not even more talented than […]
trumbulltimes.com
Mullins loses West Haven Planning and Zoning Commission seat after 16 years
WEST HAVEN — A 16-year city Planning and Zoning Commission member who served through three mayoral administrations said he learned that his appointment was not renewed through a City Council meeting agenda, in which his replacement's appointment was to be considered. Steven Mullins said he found it "unfortunate" that...
Made in Connecticut: Litchfield man turns wood into works of art
One Connecticut man has turned a hobby into a passion after buying a used lathe at an auction. He spins up everything from wooden sculptures to dinnerware.
Yale Daily News
“Not like other libraries”: How a 197-year-old private library in New Haven survives
Books in the New Haven Institute Library are cataloged on cursive handwritten index cards, which are then organized alphabetically in a wooden cabinet. The New Haven Institute Library is one of 20 private, membership-based libraries left in the country. Kevin McCarthy, who has volunteered at the library for eight years, explained that they use a cataloging system unique to the library, developed by a colleague of Melvil Dewey as an alternative to the Dewey Decimal System. The system at the Institute Library was implemented elsewhere only briefly in India, according to McCarthy.
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
Comments / 1