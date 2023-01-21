ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

Maria Miranda
3d ago

Glad to know. Those children need and must get consistency in their education. Maybe Bridgeport should move the administration of that school that has allowed their issues to get out of hand. Children need to feel wanted and shifting them around is not the solution.

