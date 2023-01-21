NEW BRITAIN – Adrian Elliott has spent the last decade buzzing around the city trying to make a change and uplift the community one beehive at a time. “Her passion for the community and the people who need it the most just can’t be equaled,” said Gerry Amodio, former executive director of the New Britain Downtown District. “I was fortunate to become her friend a number of years ago when she took it upon herself to hold a neighborhood cookout for our less fortunate residents. Then she decided to hold her annual ‘Free Concert’ in which she raised funds by tag sales, art shows and just plain hustle. No matter what she has touched they were all left better by her being there.”

