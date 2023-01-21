Read full article on original website
Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends. Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.
The Mankato YMCA announced that their executive director will be retiring this year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer. ”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.
An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
MCHS to fill pharmacy gap
Decluttering 101: Learn to make life easier
School districts are coming together creating their 2023 legislative platforms for the upcoming session in Minnesota legislature
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz’ budget will include a more than $700 million general funding boost for public schools over the next two years. For area school districts, this means different things. “You know, here in St. Peter, we do have a slightly declining enrollment right now and...
MSU Mankato economic impact estimated at more than $827 million
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a billion dollars. The study was commissioned by the Minnesota State system and was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
Tuesday Tunes with Ocho
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ocho is a talented and versatile musician, lyricist, writer and entertainer that has been involved with the Mankato music scene for over 20 years. He hosts his own podcast called, “I don’t do that (with Ocho)”, and he’s also a DJ for weddings, dances and parties.
Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont’s city council has voted to kick-start the town’s community center project. Fairmont’s Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project remains at the forefront for seven years since its initial proposal. The project aims to partner...
State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close
Still afloat: Bend of the River Festival returns
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The folks at Kato Living were thrilled to hear that the Bend of the River festival is coming back to Mankato in September! What’s in store? Tune in, as Jerry Braam, CEO for the big event stopped by the studio to talk all about it!
Minneopa State Park is preparing for its annual candlelight hike in February
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hikers will gather at the Group Camp in the park to embark on a nighttime hike lit by luminaries along the trail. The hike is less than a mile long and is meant to be accessible to any skill level. Staff at Minneopa Park says the annual hike is meant to create a winter-time tradition.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/25/2023
City of Mankato to residents - Help us help you: Garbage and recycling container tips
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the heavy snow, proper placement of garbage and recycling carts is important. Carts placed in the street can become road obstacles for motorists and also make it difficult for snowplows to clear roads of snow quickly and efficiently. When placing carts for garbage and recycling...
St. Peter’s mayor marks her first year in office
KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023
Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week. The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight, until 8 a.m., tomorrow.
Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. The snow emergency goes until 8:00 Tuesday morning. Residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow. Free, temporary parking is available...
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
