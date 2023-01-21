MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer. ”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.

