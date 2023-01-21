ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

Drummers partners with Mending Spirits for adoption event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Winter can be a difficult time for many, but it can be exceptionally difficult for our furry friends. Animal shelters and rescue organizations said that the cold winter months can be hard on animals in need of a home, and that their constant need for volunteers and resources only accelerates in the winter months.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The Mankato YMCA announced that their executive director will be retiring this year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Kind has been the Y’s executive director for the last 14 years, and will be stepping down this summer. ”I think there there may be other people in the community that may be interested in this job. And I would say if you’re thinking about that, this is a great job. I have been here 14 years and I loved almost every minute. Out of those there was probably 15 minutes that I didn’t like,” said Kind.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

An introduction to Minnesota Valley Action Council and how they’re helping our community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Valley Action Council (MVAC) is a community action agency helping those in need secure affordable housing, viable transportation, employment and training for employment, as well as creating educational opportunities for children. Established in 1965 under the Equal Opportunity Act, MVAC serves the people of Region Nine in Southern Minnesota.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MCHS to fill pharmacy gap

Fairmont's Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project has remained at the forefront for seven years.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

Decluttering 101: Learn to make life easier

Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato economic impact estimated at more than $827 million

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university’s economic impact on the region is just shy of a billion dollars. The study was commissioned by the Minnesota State system and was conducted by Parker Philips, a nationally recognized consulting firm specializing in economic impact analysis.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tuesday Tunes with Ocho

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ocho is a talented and versatile musician, lyricist, writer and entertainer that has been involved with the Mankato music scene for over 20 years. He hosts his own podcast called, “I don’t do that (with Ocho)”, and he’s also a DJ for weddings, dances and parties.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fairmont city council votes to kick-start community center project

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont’s city council has voted to kick-start the town’s community center project. Fairmont’s Community Center has been a long developing project in the community, and the project remains at the forefront for seven years since its initial proposal. The project aims to partner...
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

State-run COVID-19 testing sites to close

A new study released by Minnesota State University, Mankato showed the university's economic impact on the region is just shy of a $1 billion.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Still afloat: Bend of the River Festival returns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The folks at Kato Living were thrilled to hear that the Bend of the River festival is coming back to Mankato in September! What’s in store? Tune in, as Jerry Braam, CEO for the big event stopped by the studio to talk all about it!
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/25/2023

Just because it's late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

St. Peter’s mayor marks her first year in office

Many area pharmacies are no longer open 24 hours a day, leaving a gap for those needing to fill their prescription.
FAIRMONT, MN
KEYC

KEYC News Now Tuesday Night Forecast 1/24/2023

Just because it’s late January, does not mean that the ice is safe. Light snow moves in tonight with much colder air ahead into the weekend, next week. The City of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m., tonight, until 8 a.m., tomorrow.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Downtown snow emergency declared in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. The snow emergency goes until 8:00 Tuesday morning. Residents must have their vehicles off city streets in the downtown corridor so crews can continue to remove snow. Free, temporary parking is available...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake

(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday

Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
NEW ULM, MN

