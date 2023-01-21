Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
This Houston couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
defendernetwork.com
Thousands sign up on Houston Housing Authority waitlist
For the first time in nearly five years, the Houston Housing Authority will be accepting applications to be placed on the waitlist for public housing. And so far more than 26-thousand people have signed up. Application acceptances were put on pause in 2018 because of a “tremendous amount of individuals...
Houston Chronicle
Is now the time to buy a house in Houston? Experts say yes.
Why Houston homebuyers shouldn’t be scared of high interest rates. A mortgage broker and realtor explain why now is the time to buy a home. The real estate landscape has been one of upheaval since the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020. Suddenly, sellers found themselves with open houses outlawed and moving plans halted as the world teetered on the edge of uncertainty.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: More than 30K power outages in Greater Houston area
HOUSTON - As severe weather continues to move through the Houston-area, CenterPoint Energy the severe power outages are being restored slowly but surely. This comes after a low-pressure system and cold front continue to move through the area with storms going from strong to severe and the intensity moving closer to the coast.
Developer breaks ground on single-family rental home community in Missouri City
The development includes 186 single-family build-to-rent homes with front yards, fenced backyards and attached two-car garages. (Rendering courtesy The PR Boutique) The Dinerstein Companies has broken ground on a 186-home build-to-rent community in Missouri City, joining Houston’s growing single-family rental market. The 35.29-acre development is located at 10050 Hwy....
Northwest Assistance Ministries marks 40 years of giving back
Northwest Assistance Ministries is a multiprogram social service agency that strives to meet basic human needs by providing assistance with food, shelter, health, education, safety and financial education through a "neighbors helping neighbors" philosophy. (Courtesy Northwest Assistance Ministries) Northwest Assistance Ministries is celebrating 40 years of giving back to the...
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
WFAA
Here's the path a tornado took through the Houston area
HOUSTON — A tornado raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it moved through the southeast and east sides of town. You can watch them as them tracked it live in the video window above.
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power following severe weather
Severe weather left thousands across the Houston area without power. Here are the latest numbers from CenterPoint Energy.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
informedinfrastructure.com
The University of Houston-Downtown Ushers in New Era with Grand Opening of Wellness & Success Center
New Center Called a Game Changer for UHD and the Downtown Houston Community. HOUSTON (Jan. 20, 2023) – On the cusp of its 50th anniversary, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) ushered in a new era today with the official opening of its Wellness & Success Center (WSC). Designed by SmithGroup in association with HarrisonKornberg Architects and built by Vaughn Construction, the $39 million, 75,000-square-foot facility not only expands UHD’s footprint and visibility, it also establishes a dynamic core and recognizable landmark for fostering and nurturing an on-campus community.
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena Animal Shelter damaged by possible tornado: How you can help the animals
PASADENA, Texas - The severe weather that rolled through the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon damaged an animal shelter in Pasadena. An area of strong to severe weather rolled across the Houston-area leaving behind numerous flooded roadways and power outages. In the Pasadena area, tornado warnings were issued as a...
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
fox26houston.com
Homeowner says 'poop-bandit' leaving bags of human waste in their yard
One Jersey Village community is dealing with a stinky situation, literally. A woman says she's had around 20 to 25 bags of human waste thrown into her backyard several times.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
fox26houston.com
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo free admission for all guests on March 8
Houston - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans for Community Day, presented by TC Energy, with free admission for all guests until noon on Wednesday, March 8. For the first time, the Rodeo will host Community Day, providing additional discounts for guests coming to NRG Park. The...
KHOU
How to get rid of painful neuropathy symptoms
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Stevin Marsh. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
Comments / 0