WHSV
Centeio, Black earn VaSID awards for JMU football
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was voted the VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Centeio helped lead the Dukes to a historic season in their FBS debut that saw JMU go...
Virginia Basketball Bracketology Update: NCAA Tournament Projections - 1/24
See where the Cavaliers sit in the latest college basketball March Madness projections
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
WHSV
‘Hilinski’s Hope’ brings light to mental health in student athletes at JMU
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the topic of mental health grows across the country, one family is turning their tragedy into triumph for student-athletes across the United States. Members of JMU Athletics participated in a “Tyler Talk” Tuesday night about mental health in student-athletes. Tyler Hilinski was a...
mediafeed.org
University of Virginia will cost you this much
The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
WHSV
Program founder at Mary Baldwin pushes for more diversity in nursing
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A founding program director at Mary Baldwin University is pushing for more representation in the medicine field. Johanna Newman hopes to encourage more people of color to pursue nursing, especially anesthesiology. Newman is using her position as a founding program director at MBU’s College of Health...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
WHSV
JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
WHSV
Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WHSV
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The winter of 2015-2016 was slow to start in terms of snow. In fact we were getting very close to one of the latest dates for a first snow in the Shenandoah Valley. After the middle of January, 2016, everything changed. This was a storm we...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
WHSV
New emergency radio increases coverage in Page County
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has expanded its emergency radio coverage. The process started in 2020 when the previous radio system in place reached its end-of-life span. Page County Emergency Communications Center said they added an additional radio site called Kibler Hill at the northern end of the...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop creates ‘flower bar’ for affordable arrangements
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the cost of living on the rise, discretionary spending on things like flower arrangements for special occasions may be an extra expense some may decide to cut out. That’s why a Harrisonburg travel agency and flower shop is letting customers set the prices themselves.
cbs19news
VDOT preparing for wintry weather
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
WHSV
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
