Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Centeio, Black earn VaSID awards for JMU football

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio was voted the VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and running back Kaelon Black was selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Centeio helped lead the Dukes to a historic season in their FBS debut that saw JMU go...
HARRISONBURG, VA
streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State

In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
HARRISONBURG, VA
mediafeed.org

University of Virginia will cost you this much

The University of Virginia is a public research university in Charlottesville, Virginia, known for its academic programs. U.S. News and World Report named UVA as the fourth best public university in the country in 2022. It’s also fairly affordable: Money Magazine ranked it the third best value in public universities in 2022. Read on to learn about the school’s admissions requirements, the University of Virginia acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Program founder at Mary Baldwin pushes for more diversity in nursing

FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A founding program director at Mary Baldwin University is pushing for more representation in the medicine field. Johanna Newman hopes to encourage more people of color to pursue nursing, especially anesthesiology. Newman is using her position as a founding program director at MBU’s College of Health...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

JMU professor gives tip on conserving energy and saving money in winter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - So far this winter, we have seen temperatures ranging from below-freezing to around 60 degrees. A professor of integrated science at James Madison University who studies heating, ventilating, and air conditioning says despite the dramatic changes, there are ways homeowners can cut down energy consumption. “Cracks...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

New emergency radio increases coverage in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County has expanded its emergency radio coverage. The process started in 2020 when the previous radio system in place reached its end-of-life span. Page County Emergency Communications Center said they added an additional radio site called Kibler Hill at the northern end of the...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VDOT preparing for wintry weather

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some roads in the region have now been pretreated ahead of expected wintry precipitation on Wednesday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews have pretreated Interstate 64 west of Charlottesville and Interstate 66. Forecasts are calling for snow in the western and northern parts...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA

