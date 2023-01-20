Read full article on original website
What Happens if You Die Without a Will?
Creating a will is the easiest way to divide your assets when you die, but what happens when you don't?
Fiance threatens to call off wedding if bride lets her father walk her down the aisle
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. On a beautiful star-filled night, Joshua knelt to propose to his high school sweetheart Chloe and prayed she would say yes. Chloe was still looking up at the sky while hugging her tulips to her chest. When she turned around, Joshua had the sweetest smile as he held a box with a ring glittering brighter than any star in the sky and held out his other hand for hers.
TV Judge Lynn Toler Thanks Fans For Helping to Usher Her Through Grief After Husband’s Untimely Death
Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s unexpected. Divorce Court Judge Lynn Toler was dealt a blow when she unexpectedly lost her husband Eric “Big E” Mumford after 33 years of marriage in January. According to Toler, she assumed they’d still have “a lifetime...
Heartbroken Bride Breaks Down in Tears at Wedding After Finding Stranger Sitting in Seat Meant for Deceased Son
As Becky Turney walked down the aisle on her wedding day, she couldn't help but feel a sense of sadness and emptiness. Just two days earlier, her beloved son had tragically passed away in a car accident.
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
My mother-in-law took away the gift she gave my daughter, 9, as she said we’d spent too much, so I took revenge
A MAN was so furious with his mother-in-law for withdrawing the present she bought for his nine-year-old daughter, that he took back the designer bag he bought her. The bloke explained that family have accused him of being "petty" after taking his revenge. The mother-in-law thought that the nine-year-old already...
Bride dumps fiancé and cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay 'entrance fee'
Wedding days are among the most stressful in a person's life. So it's expected that both the bride and groom may be a bit angsty, considering they're about to sign away their lives to another person, right?. But one woman completely lost the plot when she called off the ceremony...
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
'Chronically Late' Parents Enraged After Daughter Ditches Them to Attend Wedding
Should children be responsible for ensuring their parents arrive on time?. Being on time with commitments is a general expectation not just in North America but also in cultures all around the world.
Woman refuses to attend best friend's wedding because she had just started a new job: 'Who gets married on a Tuesday?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Who gets married on a Tuesday? That's what I'd like to know. In retrospect, I guess I already know the answer. My best friend got married on a Tuesday afternoon, and I refused to attend her wedding.
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Person can't help but to laugh at their niece's handmade gift
A Crochet Kit With Purple YarnPhoto byKarina LonUnsplash. Sometimes, when someone gifts you something it means they took a lot of time and effort to put it together. However, we aren't all good at making things when we're new to crafting so it's likely that something homemade isn't always going to be perfect.
19 People Shared The Creepiest Things They've Witnessed, And It's Downright Bone-Chilling
"A horrible, uneasy feeling came over me. I have never been able to explain exactly what happened."
16 year old refuses to move out at the request of her mother's boyfriend
When you get to a certain age, you have to start thinking about moving away from home. However, until you are fully an adult, it sometimes is just not in the cards to move out yet.
What 2023 has in store for your love life according to astrology
Whether you’re currently coupled up or looking for love, we all want to know what the future holds in terms of romance.Will this be the year you meet the love of your life and settle down for good? Is it time to rethink your relationship status or dive back into dating after a much-needed break?While you may be waiting for the universe to answer your burning questions, it’s important to remember that ultimately, you’re in control of your own destiny, which is why making the right choices in your love life is key.We asked astrologists for their predictions on how...
'Petty' Couple Refused to Invite Friends to Holiday Party After Not Being Invited to Wedding
What is the proper etiquette when it comes to holiday invites?. Photo byPhoto by Thought Catalog on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's 2023, which means that the holiday season is officially behind us, at least until November. For many, this comes with a sigh of relief.
Dear Abby: My fiancee ended our engagement with a note
DEAR ABBY: I am a 59-year-old man. My 50-year-old fiancee lives in a nice home, but after a 15-year loving relationship, she decided last week to be with someone else. She had recently lost a great deal of weight, bought a new car and started to do things I felt were not age-appropriate — although I never said anything adverse about them. She’s now staying in a weekly rental motel room with him. It leads me to believe they both left relationships and had nowhere else to go. She didn’t give me a chance to fight for us (counseling, etc.) or...
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
