Johnson County, KY

Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
KENTUCKY STATE
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS

LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Grayson joins Kentucky Main Street program

GRAYSON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Another small town in Kentucky is part of a state initiative to revitalize historic downtown areas and foster strong economies. Kentucky Heritage Council leaders said last week in a statement that Grayson in Carter County has joined the Kentucky Main Street program. The statement says the...
GRAYSON, KY
PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer. The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart...
PIKEVILLE, KY
FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Several shots at winter possible this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
WISE COUNTY, VA
New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
FRANKFORT, KY

