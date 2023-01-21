Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Researchers study COVID vaccine hesitancy in Eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is called the Kentuckians Vaccinating Appalachian Communities, or K-VAC, project. Researchers want to address the lower vaccine rates in Eastern Kentucky compared to other parts of the state and the country. ”Part of the solution is providing the best information that we can, the most...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $3.8 million for clean water, non-profits in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $3.8 million to expand clean water and support non-profits in Pike County. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear said. “As Governor, and also as a dad, I want to make sure all of our families can turn on their faucets and know that water is safe to give their children. I was proud to visit Pike County today, where we are going to provide water service to some homes for the very first time. We are also supporting six local nonprofits that make such a difference in this community.”
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than $8 million in Perry County infrastructure improvements
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In addition to announcing a new location for higher ground homes in Perry County Tuesday, the Governor also announced more than $8 million in improvements to clean water access and money going toward non-profits in the county. “Clean water is a basic human right,” Gov. Beshear...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second location for high ground homes in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following his stop in Pike County Tuesday Morning, Governor Andy Beshear also made a stop in Perry County as part of his administration’s efforts to rebuild following last July’s deadly flooding. The 50-acre building site is close to schools, stores and Hazard ARH...
WTVQ
Beshear announces 2nd location for rebuilding homes in Eastern Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Pike and Perry counties Tuesday to announce plans for rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky following last year’s devastating and deadly July flooding. Today’s announcement comes a little over a month after Beshear said the first site for rebuilding would...
thelevisalazer.com
RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS
LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
wymt.com
Non-profit finishes first home within for flood survivor
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the months following the flood that impacted much of the region, the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) has been working to build homes for flood survivors; recently completing the first home within this project. Flood survivor Sherry Mullins of Breathitt County will soon be moving...
wymt.com
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
wymt.com
‘Pike’s Ride’ puts community in driver’s seat, moving focus of area healthcare
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department is working with the community to find the area’s most pressing healthcare concerns. “To formulate a community health improvement plan, this process occurs every five years,” said Public Health Director Tammy Riley. The initiative included two community meetings and...
wymt.com
Grayson joins Kentucky Main Street program
GRAYSON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Another small town in Kentucky is part of a state initiative to revitalize historic downtown areas and foster strong economies. Kentucky Heritage Council leaders said last week in a statement that Grayson in Carter County has joined the Kentucky Main Street program. The statement says the...
wymt.com
PMC Heart and Vascular Institute offering new, cutting edge procedure
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Heart and Vascular Institute of Eastern Kentucky at Pikeville Medical Center is now offering a new procedure that only three hospitals in Kentucky and very few hospitals in the nation also offer. The procedure is aimed at treating atrial fibrillation, which is an abnormal heart...
State lawmakers move to set mimimum age to serve after 16-year-old elected to Leslie County office
A Kentucky teenager made history last fall when he became one of the youngest people ever to win elected office in the state, gaining a spot on his county’s soil and water conservation district board. But his victory may become an electoral outlier if lawmakers pass a bill that would prevent other teenagers from doing the same.
wymt.com
FEMA approves reimbursement to EKY school district
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA approved more than $1.6 million in federal funding to the Knott County Board of Education. The money is a reimbursement for the district’s response to the flood. The funding is for emergency cleaning, mold and flood remediation that happened between Aug. 2 and...
wymt.com
Several shots at winter possible this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most of you will wake up with some snow showers this morning, but most won’t see any accumulation. Give yourself plenty of extra time traveling, especially if you have to travel across a mountain to get where you are going. Today and Tonight. Scattered snow...
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Jan. 18 and returned 40 felony indictments and one felony information. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Rain showers change to snow showers overnight, light accumulation possible in spots
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another busy week of weather is on tap across the mountains. We are tracking rain and snow chances. Another chilly night is on tap across the area. Temperatures fall into the lower-30s, and this will allow some rain to change over to snow. Spotty snow showers are possible overnight.
wymt.com
Report: KSP captain files lawsuit, accuses agency of discrimination
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/Courier Journal) - A Kentucky State Police (KSP) captain is suing the agency due to discrimination. Capt. Jennifer Sandlin serves as post commander for Post 13 in Hazard. Sandlin is the first woman to serve as commander in Post 13′s history. She previously worked at Post 9 Pikeville.
wymt.com
SWVA sheriff’s office warning folks about new trend for gasoline thefts
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to be aware of a new trend they are seeing when it comes to stealing fuel out of people’s cars: Drilling directly into the gas tank. In a post on Facebook, deputies warned...
wymt.com
Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The boys’ and girls’ basketball Mountain Top 10 poll is presented every week through the regular season by Alice Lloyd College.
