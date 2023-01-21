Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
‘Uber of snow removal’ launches in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who could use an extra hand or just want to sit back, getting your driveway shoveled is just a few clicks away. GreenPal, a website and app that offers landscaping and snow removal services in more than 250 cities, has launched in Peoria and surrounding areas just in time for the upcoming snowstorm.
Central Illinois Proud
St. Margaret’s Health leaving Peru
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru. Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret’s Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28. In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret’s Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services...
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange information and report the accidents soon as reasonably possible. It...
wcbu.org
After serving Peoria as a pastor for 20 years, Clara Underwood-Forman wants to serve on the city council
At-large City Council candidate Clara Underwood-Forman isn't originally from Peoria, but the four-decade resident said feels like she was born here. She said that's because she's made an intentional effort to get involved in the community. Forman is a pastor at The Potter’s House of Peoria, a position she’s held...
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
wcbu.org
Wraparound Center is providing services to thousands of Peoria Public Schools students
The Wraparound Center at Peoria Public Schools has been active, serving thousands of students since opening in 2018. At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Dr. Derrick Booth, the outgoing Director of Social/Emotional Learning and the Wraparound Center, led a presentation from community partners who offer services from the Wraparound Center, including OSF HealthCare and FamilyCore.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Symphony Orchestra artist shares music with next generation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An alum of Peoria Public Schools returned to her roots to share her love of music with students at the Annie Jo Gordon Learning Center. Brianna Thomas, artist-in-resident at Peoria Symphony Orchestra, performed and taught children about the importance of music. “Music is a community...
wglt.org
'A huge honor': Unit 5 paraprofessional is one of 2 Illinoisans nominated for national education award
For nearly a decade, Susan Naber has supported the learning of Unit 5’s tiniest students. Naber is a paraprofessional at Brigham Early Learning Center, a south Bloomington pre-kindergarten school for at-risk youth. “The teacher is the person who runs the program, puts the class together, has the lesson plans...
wcbu.org
Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space
Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students embrace culture with Lunar New Year Celebration
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Asian Pacific American Coalition at Illinois State University held a Lunar New Year Celebration on Tuesday. The Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration that operates off of moon cycles, beginning with the first full moon toward the end of January. This year it started on Jan. 22. Each year is associated with an animal and this is the year of the rabbit.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria announces winter weather plan ahead of possible snow storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of a potential winter storm, the City of Peoria published several storm preparation reminders to keep residents safe through the snowfall. A storm is expected to impact Central Illinois beginning Tuesday night, with anticipated snow accumulation between 2 and 4 inches. If the snow...
1470 WMBD
Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled
PEORIA, Ill. – Items sold at a national retailer with stores in Peoria and throughout the area are being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling two types of candles sold at Ross Dress for Less. They are two Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles — one is...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
25newsnow.com
Snow is on the way
Ol’ Man Winter has been quiet this month but that’s about to change. A storm system will spread snow over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday mid-day. Peoria can expect 2 to 4 inches while Bloomington-Normal can expect 3 to 5 inches. The heaviest snow will fall along I-57 with 4 to 7 inches expected. Snow showers return Friday and Sunday. Long term, a couple of days next week we’ll see highs in the twenties and single digit lows.
Central Illinois Proud
Collision alert issued in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, drivers who are involved in minor property damage accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours after the collision alert has been lifted.
Central Illinois Proud
UnityPoint to be awarded federal funding to address doctor shortage
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) – UnityPoint Health has released the following statement to WMBD. UnityPoint Health is pleased and very grateful to receive additional federal funding to help address the behavioral health physician shortage and improve access to quality care for our patients and families in Central Illinois. This support will fund an additional 3 resident positions in the Psychiatry Residency Program we host with the University of Illinois College of Medicine. It will help secure training for the next generation of physicians in our community.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
