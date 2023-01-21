ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career

Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Sportscasting

NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided

NASCAR is already creating controversy before the 2023 Cup Series season with a last-minute change in the Clash at the Coliseum that is dividing fans. The post NASCAR Creates New Controversy With Last-Minute Decision to Add Something Different to the Cup Series Race in LA Coliseum, and Fans Are Divided  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Channel

WATCH: Xander Schauffele makes albatross in final round of American Express

Xander Schauffele began his Sunday at The American Express at 15 under, but he would quickly vault his way up the leaderboard with one swing at the par-5 fifth. After four consecutive pars to open his final round, the reigning Olympic gold medalist sent a drive 314 yards down the fairway at the fifth. He was left with 226 yards to the hole and needed to carry the majority of that yardage to clear the pond guarding the front of the green at the par 5.
FanSided

LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
Golf.com

5 new wedges to help you chip like a major champion | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new wedges from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new wedge models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect wedge for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com

How a PXG fitting helped this 12-handicap pick up nearly 20 yards | 2023 ClubTest

For GOLF.com’s 2023 ClubTest, we flipped the script on the traditional testing process, to provide an inside look at not just new golf club technology but also the fitting process from the perspective of our editors. We call it ClubTest for a reason, and with a diverse group of golfers on our staff — ranging in playing ability and handicaps — we believe this testing and reporting format offers more insight and education in the process of buying equipment, so you can make confident decisions with your own game.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Golf.com

Rules Guy: My ball plugged in the bank of an unmarked lake. Can I take free relief?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Playing with friends on a hot summer day, my drive plugged next to a penalty area where there would have been water if not for evaporation. The waterline was 10 feet away, and there were no penalty area stakes or painted lines. I say I’m lifting my ball, cleaning it, fixing the plug, then replacing the ball where the plug was. My friends say if I lift the ball, I lose the hole. Who’s right? —Bob Pearson, Louisville, KY.
Golf.com

9 new putters to help you drain more putts | ClubTest 2023

For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new putters from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new putter models and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect putter for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
Golf.com

What’s new — and better! — about GOLF’s 2023 ClubTest

Just as golf equipment evolves, so, too, has our ClubTest methodology and coverage. For the last four years since I’ve been at the helm of GOLF’s equipment beat, I’ve conducted an honest assessment at the end of each testing cycle to determine what we’re doing right — and where improvements need to be made.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy