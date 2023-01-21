Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
alaskasnewssource.com
Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December. Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms. “I...
radiokenai.com
Aldridge Excels At USA Winter Triathlon National Championships
Add national champion to the multitude to individual titles won by Sterling’s Morgan Aldridge. Aldridge raced to the individual Women’s 40-44 age group championship at the USA Winter Triathlon National Championships contested at Kincaid Park in Anchorage, Alaska as the 2023 Tri-Flake Winter Triathlon. Aldridge, wearing bib #1...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
alaskapublic.org
Local Alaska egg producers fill cracks during shortage
From the excitement in Kim Keck’s voice, you’d think she just came across a pot of gold in the parking lot of Kaladi Brothers in Soldotna earlier this month. She was picking up three dozen eggs from Jacob Burton, of Poimea Farm in Sterling. Keck said she grew up with farm-fresh eggs, on the East Coast.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly went into executive session Tuesday night to review documents from the investigation into former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run suspect after one person died from injuries sustained in a collision early Monday morning. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police and medics responded to the 4800 block of Spenard Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Anchorage police said the vehicle...
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
State troopers, misled by false court order, detained school principal for mental health check
State troopers mistakenly took Alaska’s 2022 Principal of the Year into custody for a mental health examination last week after a family member presented troopers with a document they said was signed by a state judge. That wasn’t true, and Troopers and the Alaska Court System confirmed the mistake Tuesday, six days after Colony High […] The post State troopers, misled by false court order, detained school principal for mental health check appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska Democrats’ executive director pleads guilty to refusing booze test after DUI stop, but other criminal charges dismissed
Lindsay Kavanaugh, executive director of the Alaska Democratic Party, pleaded guilty last month to refusing to take a breathalyzer test after she was stopped last summer on suspicion of driving under the influence near Soldotna on the Kenai Peninsula in July. She originally was charged with: Criminal Mischief 5 –...
radiokenai.com
Basketball Shootout Opens Thursday At SoHi
The Revolution Sport & Spine Therapy Al Howard Shootout Basketball Tournament opens competition at Soldotna High School on Thursday, January 26th with three days of round robin tournament play. The Al Howard Shootout girls bracket features the #1 girls basketball team in Alaska, the reigning 4A state champion Anchorage Christian...
