Norman, OK

KOCO

Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma fire department making changes after someone drove off in fire truck

MUSTANG, Okla. — An Oklahoma fire department is making changes after someone drove off in a fire truck and led police on a chase. The truck was taken from Mustang on Friday night. Firefighters had just completed their medical call and were ready to head back to the station, but before they knew it, the suspect had jumped into the fire truck and led police on a chase.
MUSTANG, OK
KFOR

New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions

Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Oklahoma deputy crashes on slick road. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate

Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Semitrailer fire causes traffic delays near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semitrailer that caught fire early Wednesday morning caused traffic delays on Airport Road near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m., the brakes on a semitrailer caught fire and spread to the trailer, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities shut down part of westbound Airport Road at South MacArthur Boulevard, but vehicles have since been allowed to travel past the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
SEMINOLE, OK

