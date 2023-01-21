Read full article on original website
KOCO
Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKC man convicted after shooting ex-girlfriend multiple times during carjacking at INTEGRIS hospital
A federal jury recently convicted an Oklahoma City man of carjacking and other crimes after shooting a woman multiple times in the parking garage of INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center back in 2022.
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
OKLAOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him. It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44th street in Southeast Oklahoma City. The victim...
Man Found Guilty Of Beating Woman At Oklahoma City Hospital
An Oklahoma City man is found guilty of attacking his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking garage last March. Robert Harrison beat and shot the victim nine times and then left the scene before being caught. Harrison faces up to life in prison for carjacking and kidnapping charges. He scheduled in...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
News On 6
Viewer Video Catches Moment Police Arrest Suspect In Fire Truck Theft
A stolen Mustang fire truck followed by a police chase through the metro all ends at the Tower Theater on NW 23rd Street in Oklahoma City Friday night. One witness caught the whole aftermath on camera. Oscar Pallares had plans to meet up with his friends at the venue that...
Woman killed in deadly hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities say one woman has died after she was hit by a car on Saturday night.
KOCO
Power pole ripped apart, left hanging after crash in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A power pole was left snapped in two after a crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m., a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a power pole near Northwest 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue. Part of the power pole then fell on top of the car, shattering the back window.
KOCO
Oklahoma fire department making changes after someone drove off in fire truck
MUSTANG, Okla. — An Oklahoma fire department is making changes after someone drove off in a fire truck and led police on a chase. The truck was taken from Mustang on Friday night. Firefighters had just completed their medical call and were ready to head back to the station, but before they knew it, the suspect had jumped into the fire truck and led police on a chase.
KFOR
New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions
Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. New Supt. of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Confusion at the Capitol: New State Superintendent of Schools unable to answer budget questions. Oklahoma deputy crashes on slick road. An Oklahoma deputy has crashed on a...
easttexasradio.com
Pontotoco Inmates Seriously Injure Fellow Inmate
Four inmates in the Pontotoc County Jail face felony assault charges after they allegedly lured a fellow inmate into a sleeping area and severely beat him. They flew the victim to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries that included a fractured eye socket. They sent the charges on the four suspects to the District Attorney.
Three people escape house fire in SW OKC
Three people escaped an overnight house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Semitrailer fire causes traffic delays near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semitrailer that caught fire early Wednesday morning caused traffic delays on Airport Road near Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City. Around 5:15 a.m., the brakes on a semitrailer caught fire and spread to the trailer, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Authorities shut down part of westbound Airport Road at South MacArthur Boulevard, but vehicles have since been allowed to travel past the scene.
news9.com
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Indian Brotherhood gang member sentenced for role in 2 homicides
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A 33-year-old man from Seminole was sentenced for his role in two separate homicides, according to the The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. For his role in the murder of Scotty Candler, Matthew Onesimo Armstrong was sentenced to 10 years...
One killed in northeast Oklahoma City shooting
Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes
Several residents are reporting someone has been setting blue bin trash cans on fire in North Oklahoma City. They said it’s been happening since mid-December.
