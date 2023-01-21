ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MO governor, AG and right-wing Twitter criticize CPS for drag queens at diversity breakfast

By Staff Reports
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Columbia Public Schools and the city are facing widespread online backlash after a right-wing Twitter account brought internet attention to a drag performance at a local diversity breakfast with CPS students in attendance.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey sent a letter Friday to the City of Columbia and Columbia Public Schools, decrying both for allowing CPS students to attend what the attorney general called an "adult-themed drag show performance."

The controversy, also prompting statements from Missouri Governor Mike Parson and State Senator Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, stems from a tweet and article by right-wing propaganda site "Libs of TikTok," which has over 1.8 million followers on Twitter and is known for its anti-LGBTQ rhetoric .

According to the Anti-Defamation League, "the individuals, events and organizations targeted by the account are frequent targets of harassment, threats and violence."

The tweet features a video of a drag performance at the Columbia Values Diversity Celebration, which has been hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994.

“I am committed to ensuring that our school system is educating, not indoctrinating children, and that parents have a say in the process,” Bailey said in his letter to CPS and the city. “Children in our state have a constitutional right to a quality public education because in Missouri, we understand that training the next generation is essential to the preservation of the rights and liberties we cherish. I will use every tool at my disposal to ensure that children throughout the state are safe and receiving the education they deserve."

Previously: Drag Story Time, a pre-pandemic favorite, returns to Skylark Bookshop

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday tweeted, "Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity. Columbia Public Schools should focus on educational experiences that prioritize math, reading, writing, science, and history, which parents expect and demand for their kids."

Both Parson and Bailey were not in attendance at the event.

"I have asked for a meeting with the CPS Sup't and members of the CPS Board to voice these concerns, hear from them on the process that led to this series of events, and gather information to determine what next steps need to be taken at the legislative level," State Sen. Caleb Rowden tweeted on Friday.

In a tweet, City of Columbia Councilwoman Andrea Waner said she had received an email from someone saying they hope she sees the inside of a courtroom and a prison cell for "city-sponsored child sexual exploitation."An emailed response from Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark noted individuals from Columbia Public Schools were among the more than 1,000+ attendees.

"Attendees are not provided specific details of the performances in advance of the event," Baumstark said in an email to the Tribune. On the City of Columbia's page for the event, it says the celebration features keynote speaker Renee Montgomery and entertainment by NclusionPlus, but it does not specify a drag show.

In a statement, NclusionPlus said takes social feedback, patron well-being and professional conduct seriously.

NclusionPlus said the audience witnessed about 20 minutes of G-rated programming, which included three solo performances with a group number finale, as the performers wore modest costumes, avoided vulgar language and featured no suggestive themes.

"We provided a safe experience of self-expression and creative performance that infringed on no less moral ground than a theatre department in a school would do," NclusionPlus spokesperson Brandon Banks said in a statement. "WE find the concept of censorship on drag shows that follow G-rated protocols, a hyperbolic response and attempt to further ostracize, re-closet and then take our nation backwards socially. LGBTQIA+ people exist. We are valid and don't deserve to be vilified."

Baumstark said it was an event that celebrated the life and teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr., and that individuals from the district have attended every year since its inception. She said the district is honored to be a part of coordinating and participating in the student writings portion of the celebration event, which CPS has done for years.

"The event included singing of our National Anthem, an invocation by Columbia faith leaders, a presentation of student writing centered around diversity themes, a discussion of Columbia’s journey toward inclusive excellence by the city’s Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, and the presentation of awards," Baumstark wrote. "Former WNBA super star Renee Montgomery was the keynote speaker, and her speech was sponsored by University of Missouri Athletics. The last portion was a 15 minute dance and singing performance by “NClusion +.”

Previously: Laila McQueen, Aiden Zhane gear up for first-time Mid-MO PrideFest appearances

According to CPS, there were approximately 30 Columbia Public Schools students in attendance, while other private and parochial schools had students in attendance, too. Of the CPS students in attendance, Baumstark said the district has received two complaints from parents of children who attended the event and that CPS has been in direct communication with those parents about their complaints.

"The district has also received numerous communications from parents who did NOT have students at the event, individuals who do NOT have children enrolled in CPS, and individuals who do NOT reside in our community," Baumstark said.

Attorney General Bailey in his letter cited recent legislation passed by the state government, a "new statute to protect school-aged children."

"This statute criminalized providing certain sexual material to a student and became effective in August," Bailey wrote. "Transporting students to a drag show likely runs afoul of this statute.”

Editor Chris Kwiecinski, Photojournalist Madeline Carter and Plains planning editor Gabriela Velasquez contributed.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: MO governor, AG and right-wing Twitter criticize CPS for drag queens at diversity breakfast

Comments / 199

Marsha Travis Blackburn
4d ago

I don't care how long it's been going on or if you consider it normal because it's happening around us. it's wrong to expose children to this kind of behavior and you know it. it's time to home-school people.

Reply(22)
48
We the People are done with Biden!!
4d ago

This is Unbeilable!!! We can’t have masculine men around our kids bc it’s toxic but it’s ok for the ones that dress like women and usually don’t know their own gender. Yea this might hurt feelings but this is why this crap is being pushed on our future because to many feelings were tiptoed around.

Reply(11)
48
Dina Hawkins
4d ago

Oh, absolutely NOT!! I don't want a stripper in her pasties in schools with children, I don't want drag queens in schools with my children... keep sex and that agenda away from children!! ENOUGH! is ENOUGH!!

Reply(5)
49
 

ksmu.org

Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill

On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
939theeagle.com

CPS Superintendent disputes Missouri AG’s characterization about diversity event; extends open invitation to Governor Parson to meet

The superintendent of Columbia Public Schools (CPS) has written an open letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson, saying there is an “unfortunate amount of misinformation” being shared from outside Columbia about Thursday’s diversity celebration. The event included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included about 30 CPS students.
COLUMBIA, MO
Advocate

Missouri Leads Nation in Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in 2023, Says ACLU

MissouriRepublicans have proposed more anti-LGBTQ+ legislation than any other state in the country, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. Activists warn that the increase in bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights — with a particular focus on trans rights — suggests a continued push to marginalize queer communities and utilize their members as political scapegoats.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records

Over the course of two nights in early December, Gov. Mike Parson hosted a holiday gala for individuals and corporations who donated money to the nonprofit that helps maintain the Missouri Governor’s Mansion.  Who were the big donors who cut a check and got to dine with Parson and his taxpayer-funded staff? The Governor’s office […] The post Donor privacy law being used by Missouri agencies to conceal public records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases

Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year.  And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional.  On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech

(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

STL Lawmaker Pushing Red Flag Bill In Missouri House

A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file a...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

