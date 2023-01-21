ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, CA

Pittsburg man found guilty of murdering wife

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

PITTSBURG, Calif. ( KRON ) — A Pittsburg man was found guilty on Friday of first degree murder for the death of his wife. Kevin Jerome Easter, 62, shot his wife multiple times at their home on Aug. 7, 2013, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County’s District Attorney’s Office.

Easter went on trial in 2014, and his defense attorney argued that he was not competent to stand trial for his crimes. He was eventually found guilty and was sentenced to more than 65 years in prison.

He appealed the ruling, and it was overturned in 2019. The case was next sent to Superior Court, and Easter was found guilty.

“After many years, the victim's family and the community have closure on a tragic and senseless
murder," said Deputy District Attorney Jordan Sanders.

Easter will receive his sentence at a later date. He faces life in prison without parole.

