Parts of North Texas wake up to fresh blanket of snow
GAINESVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Some parts of North Texas woke up to a few inches of snow on Wednesday morning. In Gainesville, some residents said a couple inches fell overnight, blanketing their yards and vehicles.Gainesville ISD canceled classes for Jan. 25, so students will have a snow day. As people woke up, many of them had to brush away the snow or even melt it off of their cars. "I was trying to put water on it to get it to melt a little bit so I can actually go to work," said Preston Brewer, who lives in Gainesville.Other people enjoyed the wintery mix as they don't have to go into work today and get to enjoy time with the family."I went to eat breakfast at McDonald's... I'm going to go see my grandkids - they're out of school today - and see the snowman if he's still there," said Curtis Sweeten, another Gainesville resident.The one place you won't find snow is on the roads. While they are wet in many places, above-freezing temperatures have kept them from getting too slick.
KAAL-TV
Tracking Wednesday’s Snow
A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow to the Great Lakes region & the NE U.S. Wednesday – Thursday. Locally, that track is far to our south & east, meaning we will miss out on the highest totals and worst impacts, but not completely from the snow. Having said that, very light on & off snow will stay put from sunrise Wednesday to sunrise Thursday. When it’s over, the Weather First Area is looking at an inch, maybe two for total snowfall. Even though it is very light and we are lacking any significant wind with the storm, we still could see a few minor impacts on the roads, especially early Wednesday.
