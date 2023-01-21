There's been no word from Game Freak about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, which means anonymous leakers and insiders are stepping in to fill the void. One of the most prominent Pokemon leakers goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter. And as their name suggests, their leaks are often cryptic, but their latest tease about the aforementioned DLC is not. Using Twitter, the leaker revealed the DLC is "so cool" and that they are looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans when it's revealed. Unfortunately, they have left out details pertaining to the most relevant information here: which is when it will be revealed. In fact, this is all the leaker has to say about the DLC, at least right now.

1 DAY AGO