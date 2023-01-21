Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
GoldenEye 007 Gets Nintendo Switch Online Release Date
Nintendo said last year that the acclaimed classic GoldenEye 007 would eventually come to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service in 2023, and now, it's got a set release date. Revealed alongside a new trailer shared on Wednesday, the game will be available to subscribers very soon on January 27th, and this time, it'll support online play, too, to give those who've been looking forward to it a new way to experience the game with others.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Popular Batman Game Only $3.85 for a Limited Time
A popular Batman game is only $3.85, but only for a limited time, and unfortunately, only available via a single platform. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any gaming console under the sun, you're out of luck. This deal is not available to you. If you're a PC gamer and have Steam, then this deal is for you, courtesy of Green Man Gaming.
ComicBook
Original PlayStation Gets Must-See LEGO Ideas Pitch
Over the years, a lot of video game concepts have been submitted through the LEGO Ideas program, and some of them have even seen an actual release. PlayStation fans are definitely going to hope that's the case for a new design based on Sony's original video game console. Submitted by user robymuso90, the design features an incredibly faithful take on the first version of the system, as opposed to the rounder PS1 remodel released later in the system's lifespan. The system's top can be opened, and it even comes with controllers and a memory card!
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
ComicBook
Highly-Rated Steam Game Only $0.89 for a Limited Time
A highly-rated game on Steam is only $0.89 for a limited time. Only a small fraction of games on Steam boast the "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, as it requires 95 percent of user reviews to be positive. While a "Very Positive" rating is not all that uncommon, you don't see an Overwhelmingly Positive rating every day. The game in question is from developer Peropero and publisher Hasuhasu. A park meets rhythm game, it was released in 2019 and has over 69,000 user reviews, a fairly large number, making the user rating even more impressive. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Muse Dash.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
ComicBook
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
ComicBook
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Players Disappointed With Lack of Shiny Darumaka in Latest Event
Pokemon Go's Lunar New Year event has taken place over the last few days, which put the Pokemon Darumaka in the spotlight. Last week, when Niantic announced the event, the developer revealed that players would have an increased chance of locating a Shiny Darumaka. Unfortunately, spawn rates for the Pokemon have been abysmal, making it incredibly difficult to find. As a result, a lot of players were left empty handed, and a little bummed out. The whole thing is pretty baffling, and left a bad taste in the mouths of players over the weekend.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Keys From the Golden Vault Covers, Details With Little Fanfare
Wizards of the Coast quietly posted the cover and product description for its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology with no fanfare or promotional push. Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast posted the main and alternate covers to Keys From the Golden Vault, an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons anthology adventure due for release in February, to a retailer support page. While Dungeons & Dragons releases usually come with a major marketing push with writer interviews and showcases of interior artwork, the Keys From the Golden Vault covers were released without any sort of media or social media alerts. You can see both the main cover and the alternate cover available only in hobby shops below. No artist credits were provided for either cover:
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Teased by Leaker
There's been no word from Game Freak about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, which means anonymous leakers and insiders are stepping in to fill the void. One of the most prominent Pokemon leakers goes by Riddler Khu over on Twitter. And as their name suggests, their leaks are often cryptic, but their latest tease about the aforementioned DLC is not. Using Twitter, the leaker revealed the DLC is "so cool" and that they are looking forward to seeing the reaction of fans when it's revealed. Unfortunately, they have left out details pertaining to the most relevant information here: which is when it will be revealed. In fact, this is all the leaker has to say about the DLC, at least right now.
Comments / 0