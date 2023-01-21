It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO