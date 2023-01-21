ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates for Tulsa Public Schools board introduce themselves

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The seat for district two is now officially empty, and candidates to fill the seat each had three minutes to introduce themselves to the board. "I am a product of Tulsa Public Schools," said Jasmine Stewart. She is a Booker T. Washington graduate and a childcare provider.
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Texoma school closings: The list

(KTEN) — Here is the latest information we have about school closings, delays and remote learning in the KTEN viewing area during winter weather. This list is being updated as we receive new information, so please check this page regularly or refresh your browser window. Get the latest KTEN...
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
Oklahoma State students create butterfly pocket prairie for pollinators

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University students built a 122-foot butterfly in a prairie that will cut down on land maintenance costs and improve biodiversity. The corner of McElroy and Western Road is now what's called a pocket prairie, which is an area of land, usually under an acre, with native plants that are valuable to pollinators.
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency

It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'

OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
Mayor Bynum presents public service, safety excellence awards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor G.T. Bynum recognized two Tulsans for their dedication to the city Monday morning. Marshelle Freeman, who serves in the City’s Working in Neighborhoods Department, was presented with the Tulsa Blue award which recognizes public service excellence. Freeman has been with the City of...
