Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Traditional Chinese Drum and Lion Dance
27Daybreak gets a preview of the traditional Chinese drum and lion dance for Lunar New Year. 27Daybreak gets a preview of the traditional Chinese drum and lion dance for Lunar New Year. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure...
pahomepage.com
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter. United Way of Franklin County works to keep families …. United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route...
pahomepage.com
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday
12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. 12-year-old starts program to give kids proper holiday. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
pahomepage.com
ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working...
pahomepage.com
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance
Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash …. Mayor of Wilkes-Barre proposes amendment to trash ordinance. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue.
Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month
A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
Over $200 theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a woman they say stole 29 items worth over $200 at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to the Halze Township Walmart for a report of theft. Troopers said they discovered a 23-year-old […]
Ski resort donates to first responders in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — It's quiet now at the Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company in Kidder Township, but don't let that fool you. The volunteers go out on calls daily and responded to more than 400 calls last year. "We are the busiest fire company in the county, and...
pahomepage.com
Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m.
Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works...
pahomepage.com
Tax credit, other changes could mean a smaller refund in 2023
Tax season is officially under way, with Monday, January 23 marking the first day people could file 2022 taxes, but there are changes that could affect some people's refunds. Tax credit, other changes could mean a smaller refund …. Tax season is officially under way, with Monday, January 23 marking...
pahomepage.com
Tasting a traditional dumpling at the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institue
27Daybreak reporter Kayla Schmidt taste tests a traditional dumpling at the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institue. Tasting a traditional dumpling at the Chinese Cultural …. 27Daybreak reporter Kayla Schmidt taste tests a traditional dumpling at the Chinese Cultural & Arts Institue. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …
pahomepage.com
Crews cleaning up homeless encampment
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 …. Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure | Eyewitness News @ 5:00 a.m. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency …. Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working...
Cashier charged for rolling back prices at Walmart
Montoursville, Pa. — An 18-year-old Williamsport man was arrested after he allegedly skipped ringing up items while working as a cashier. Jaheem Brown passed customers' items through without scanning them seven different times, according to a police affidavit. Walmart loss prevention officers watched video of the incidents and alerted Montoursville Police on Jan. 7. The thefts were allegedly committed between November and December of 2022, according to the investigator with...
Knox Mine disaster remembered in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Families walked along the Susquehanna River through Jenkins Township and Pittston City Sunday as they were reminded of the Knox Mine disaster 64 years ago that changed deep mining in northeastern Pennsylvania forever. “The river broke into the mines, it flooded a lot of the mines,...
Home damaged by fire in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a home in Archbald. It happened just after noon along Wildcat Road in the Sturges section. First responders say the fire started in a laundry room on the first floor. A woman and her pets were inside at the...
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II. On this fateful...
Woman accused of trying to assault Walmart employee
MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say stole over $1,000 from a Walmart in Monroe County and nearly assaulted an employee during the process. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, on Saturday around 3:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart in Mount Pocono for retail theft. Officers […]
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 1/1/23-1/15/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Juvenile violent crimes on the rise in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County teen is charged as an adult in connection with a violent home invasion. It’s creating conversations about an apparent rise in juvenile violent crimes in our area. Over the last year alone Eyewitness News has covered quite a few stories involving juvenile violent crimes. Eyewitness News Reporter […]
Comments / 0