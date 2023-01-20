ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RNB Cincy 100.3

Nia Long Gives Vital Family Advice While Promoting Her New Film, ‘Missing’

By Marsha Badger
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luzgv_0kM5PFHx00


Nia Long and Storm Reid are the mother/daughter duo we didn’t know we needed. The pair join forces onscreen in Missing , a thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. In the film, June, played by Storm Reid, goes into detective mode when her mother, Grace Allen, played by Nia Long, goes missing after a baecation with her boyfriend in Colombia.

When Grace doesn’t appear after her flight pickup, June resorts to her mother and her boyfriend’s digital footprint to locate her. From soliciting help in another country to hacking emails and watching online video footage, June is as good as any FBI agent. The crafty and determined teen uncovers her mother’s deepest, darkest secrets which happen to be the answer to her disappearance.

In an exclusive interview, Nia we discuss the film, family secrets, and the importance of not taking your loved ones for granted.

Get ready for an erratic rollercoaster ride that will show you the power of a strong internet connection and a brilliant Gen Z teenager’s mind. Missing debuts in theaters today. Will you be watching? Until then, take a look at our interviews with Nia Long and Storm Reid.

Watch the Storm Reid interview HERE .

DON’T MISS…

Storm Reid Styles In Custom Prada At The ‘Last Of Us’ Premiere

Storm Reid Goes Official With Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur During Red Carpet Appearance

Nia Long Shares Mental Health Tip On Social Media

Nia Long Talks Being A Black Woman In Hollywood: ‘An Artist Needs To Be Heard’

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
TVLine

Bachelor Premiere Recap: Zach's Lips Are Busy, But Who Captured His Heart?

Yes, we’re back at the mansion for another season of The Bachelor — and new star Zach could already use some extra lip balm, after all that kissing. Monday’s premiere opens with a limo full of girls dubbing our new leading man “Zach the Snack,” and we get the standard biographical rundown on Zach — although they never explain what happened between him and Rachel on The Bachelorette. Maybe because his abrupt exit didn’t make any sense then, and still doesn’t make sense now? Anyway, on with the show! Zach sees Sean Lowe (the only successful Bachelor!) as his inspiration, so...
IOWA STATE
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy