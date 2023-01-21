ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Pennsylvania woman charged in chainsaw murder of elderly parents

A Pennsylvania woman allegedly murdered her parents and dismembered their bodies with a chainsaw, according to authorities.Police say that Verity Beck, 43, killed her mother and father at the home she shared with them in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele said that police discovered 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck in their Jenkintown home on Tuesday. The alarm was raised after the couple’s son visited the property and found a body hidden under a blanket.Police say that when he confronted the suspect, she told him that things at the home had “been bad”, according to WPVI.The brother returned to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour. Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12. The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery...
PITTSBURGH, PA

