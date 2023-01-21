Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania police chief was killed after he ‘ran towards danger’ pursuing a suspect
CNN — A police chief who ran after a fleeing suspect Monday was shot in the head and “made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pennsylvania officials said. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation, police said. Pennsylvania State Police...
Pennsylvania woman charged in chainsaw murder of elderly parents
A Pennsylvania woman allegedly murdered her parents and dismembered their bodies with a chainsaw, according to authorities.Police say that Verity Beck, 43, killed her mother and father at the home she shared with them in Montgomery County.District Attorney Kevin Steele said that police discovered 73-year-old Reid Beck and 72-year-old Miriam Beck in their Jenkintown home on Tuesday. The alarm was raised after the couple’s son visited the property and found a body hidden under a blanket.Police say that when he confronted the suspect, she told him that things at the home had “been bad”, according to WPVI.The brother returned to...
CBS News
Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2023 Tour to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the most popular country duos of all time has added Pittsburgh as a stop on their new tour. Brooks & Dunn will bring their Reboot 2023 Tour to PPG Paints Arena on May 12. The 17-city tour will also feature "American Idol" alum Scotty McCreery...
Pa. amusement park among ‘top budget-friendly’: study
Having a good time is even more fun when It doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg. This is especially so for this one amusement park in Pennsylvania, which is among the top 10 “budget-friendly” in the United States.
PennDOT Invites Public to Open Houses to Learn About Job Positions
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8’s southcentral Pennsylvania region will host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. These events will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is...
Pennsylvania couple on mission to visit every country in the world
The world has a total of 195 countries. And one couple from Pennsylvania is on a mission to visit every single one of them. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
