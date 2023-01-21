Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate
Steve Smith Sr. has never shied away from sharing his opinions. And while the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver is unlikely directly involved in the hiring process for the organization’s next head coach, Smith made his feelings known on a particular candidate he wants no part of. We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the Read more... The post Steve Smith Sr. blasts potential Panthers coaching candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys’ season ends in defeat to the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive year. How painful is that, eh? The final score of 19-12 was enough to send the Cowboys home, wondering again how things went so wrong so fast. Here we’ll discuss the Cowboys most to blame for their NFL Divisional […] The post 4 Cowboys most to blame after NFL Divisional Round loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Where Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search stands: Who are the top candidates?
The Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search remains ongoing two weeks after they fired Todd Downing from the post. Now that the Titans have general manager Ran Carthon in place, attention can shift to finding a new play-caller with a new vision for a tepid Titans offense that ranked 28th in scoring and 30th in yards in 2022.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
2023 NFL mock draft: 3 QBs in top 10, latest NFL Draft projection after Divisional Round
A majority of the National Football League and its fans are looking ahead to the offseason with the 2022 NFL
Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans
Throughout the week leading up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Joe Burrow heard the talk about a potential game with the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on a neutral site. On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Bengals were having none of that talk, […] The post Joe Burrow’s savage response after cancelling Bills’ AFC Championship plans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Packers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The Green Bay Packers 2022 season was quite a rollercoaster ride. Full of ups and downs, we saw the Packers get off to a 3-1 start, lose seven of their next eight games, pull off a four-game win streak to sneak back into playoff contention, only to lose their final game of the season and […] The post 3 players Packers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Interviewing For Team's Offensive Coordinator Opening
The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons with the Bucs, suiting up in Tampa Bay from 2002-03. The second of his two Pro-Bowl seasons came when he ...
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Raiders must move on from during 2023 NFL offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL in the 2022 season. They were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the AFC after making some huge moves last offseason, but instead, they ended up going just 6-11, and missed the playoffs entirely. It’s safe to say […] The post 3 players Raiders must move on from during 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy pre-draft scouting report leak shows hilariously wrong 2-word evaluation
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s pre-draft NFL team scouting report listed two bolded words in the final grade box, the Athletic senior college football writer Bruce Feldman wrote in a Tuesday article. “NO INTEREST” Purdy was listed as a “priority free agent” by NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft scouting report. While Zierlein […] The post Brock Purdy pre-draft scouting report leak shows hilariously wrong 2-word evaluation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
