wbrc.com
Bikes 4 Kids helping tornado victims in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit, Bikes 4 Kids is all about helping kids exercise, and now they’re working to help tornado victims in Selma. After hearing about what happened in Selma, founder Charlie Bradford, said not only are many children without bikes but many parents are without transportation.
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
WSFA
Alabama church helps clear debris in Selma neighborhood
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re driving down Marie Foster Street in Selma, all you can hear is chainsaws clearing lawns covered in debris and fallen trees. " There is a lot of need in the community. This is pretty significant damage for Selma,” said Stake president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jared Mclaughlin.
WSFA
Damage assessments ongoing in Selma’s historic district
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12 significantly damaged the city’s historic district, including properties owned by the Selma-Dallas County Historic Preservation Society. Linda Derry can’t help but feel overwhelmed with emotions looking at the damage at Heritage Village in Selma. “Heritage...
alabamanews.net
Community Remembers Stephanie Stone
Those who know and love Stephanie Stone are devastated by the murder that took her life. Now they want everyone in the community to know just how much her presence will be missed. Stone was shot at her Midtown home in what police are calling a robbery that went wrong....
WSFA
EMA director encourages Selma tornado victims to apply for assistance
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - While home and business owners in Selma clear debris, the Dallas County Emergency Management Agency is doing everything it can to support the community. It’s going to take some time to rebuild the 2,000 structures hit by the Jan. 12 tornado in Selma. Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles and her team are making sure that everyone uses and is applying for assistance like FEMA.
alabamanews.net
Signs of Progress Beginning to Show in Selma Recovery
People in Selma are beginning to see — the start of some progress — as the process of cleaning up after the recent tornado continues. As city streets reopen to thru-traffic — the full extent of the devastation caused by the tornado — is becoming more apparent.
WSFA
Pine Level teacher recalls sheltering with students during tornado
PINE LEVEL, Ala. (WSFA) – Clean-up efforts continue in Pine Level after a tornado touched down in the area nearly two weeks ago. Rae Ann German was at work that day at Pine Level Elementary School. She was in the classroom trying to comfort students. “Even though I was...
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
Getting Free Disaster Assistance from hurricane damage
I’m one of many volunteers from around the country coming to Selma, Alabama to help those impacted by the hurricanes on 12 January, 2023. Non-government agencies all around the United States deploy teams of volunteers and equipment to help those impacted by the storms. If you have been impacted and need help cleaning up call (334) 209-3003. Free help from non-government agencies on the ground and ready to assist those in need are waiting for the call!. Volunteer organizations from around the country respond to disasters, and they rely on those impacted to request assistance. These organizations do not charge for their services and prioritize those in most need of assistance including the elderly, veterans, and first responders.
WSFA
Tornado cleanup moving forward in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - There has been an overwhelming amount of support for those affected by the Jan. 12 tornado in Autauga County. The Old Kingston Community Center has been transformed into a donation site. There is everything from cleaning supplies to baby items and even food. It is all available at no charge.
selmasun.com
Assistance for damage repairs available from DCFRC, City of Selma
Assistance continues to be available for those whose homes have suffered damage from the tornado that took place on Jan. 12. The Dallas County Family Resource Center (DCFRC) is offering financial assistance, as well as help with roof repair, debris cleanup, plumping, shelter and food. People seeking help are asked...
WSFA
Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Coliseum Boulevard at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the pedestrian, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver was uninjured. The roadway was closed...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
WSFA
Open house on Tallapoosa basin federal flood maps to be held Thursday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Property owners in central and east Alabama may be impacted by a proposed updating of federal flood insurance rate maps. An open house at Tuskegee University this Thursday will assist property owners in the Lower Tallapoosa Watershed area determine if their properties will be affected by the newly drafted - but not finalized - maps.
beckersasc.com
Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado
Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
alabamanews.net
New Marengo Co. Sheriff Shares Top Priorities for MCSO
There’s a new sheriff in town in Marengo County. Robert Alston, Jr. is now the county’s top law man — after serving six years as the Chief of Police — in Linden. Sheriff Alston says he’s going to build on the work of former Sheriff Ben Bates — and make the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office — a top-notch law enforcement agency.
WSFA
FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief
Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents assist law enforcement in locating missing person
The Crenshaw County community pulled together Monday evening to assist Crenshaw and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices in locating Robert Brandon Wallace, 34, of Highland Home, who was reported missing on Monday and counted safe Tuesday morning. “I talked to Wallace,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Investigator Chris Stewart. “We had...
