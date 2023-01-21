Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Man wanted in connection with assault at Paducah Waffle Hut
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut. The man is described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and with a thin build. He was wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for man accused of stealing two vehicles, taking wallet from another vehicle in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing two vehicles and stealing money from inside a third vehicle in Paducah. Around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported to police that her wallet, bank card and cash had been stolen from her vehicle in the 1900 block of Park Avenue, and she received an alert from her bank that someone tried to use her card at the Kroger Fuel Station on Park Avenue, the Paducah Police Department says. While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle stuck in a yard that had been reported missing in McCracken County.
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with murder in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois, prosecutors say. Officers with the Carbondale Police Department found the gunshot victim around 1:27 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. A suspect identified as...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis Police arrest teen charged with breaking into cars
Metropolis Police arrested a teen last week for allegedly breaking into cars. Police received a call in the pre-dawn hours last Tuesday from a person who saw someone in their vehicle. The suspect reportedly was gone when police arrived, but they continued searching the area. An officer spotted another vehicle...
KFVS12
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. On January 21, Luis Amador, 34, from Mayfield, Ky., was arrested by police following an investigation. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Amador...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
KFVS12
Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for failure to appear in court on several drug-related charges
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man with a warrant in McCracken Co. was charged for failure to appear in court. On January 21, AJ Jackson, 35, from Mayfield, Ky. was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department on a warrant. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Jackson failed...
wsiu.org
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Man Charged With Assaulting Deputies And Resisting Arrest
An Eddyville man was charged with assaulting deputies and resisting arrest after the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department was called to a disturbance early Sunday morning. Sheriff Brent White says Deputies David Carroll and Joe Witherspoon responded to a residence on Linden Avenue in Eddyville shortly before 1:00 a.m. where an investigation determined 42-year old Aaron Andrews was intoxicated and had reportedly assaulted a female.
KFVS12
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale, Ill.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
KFVS12
Sikeston DPS investigating shooting death
Man accused of violating domestic violence order arrested in Ky. Police say a Mayfield man was arrested after he was allegedly caught on video violating a Kentucky emergency protective order. Cape Girardeau Police investigating skinned animal left near Route K. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sikeston Department of Public Safety works double homicide
SIKESTON, MO- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigation a double homicide that happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the department, police responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Southwest Street. After arriving on scene officers found a married couple with gunshot wounds.
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
KFVS12
Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics, police say
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police arrested man with warrant and said they found methamphetamine in his pocket. Eric Durfee, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street on Saturday, January 21. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
Comments / 1