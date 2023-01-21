Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
mynewsla.com
VP Harris to Visit Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continue to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed. On the same day the coroner’s office released a full list...
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
mynewsla.com
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
mynewsla.com
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.
mynewsla.com
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home
Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
mynewsla.com
Reward Approved For Informant Who Provided Information in Murder Conviction
A $20,000 reward to an informant whose information and assistance led to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a man found dead on a trail in Altadena was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Michael Spengler was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Clues, Tips from Burglary at Valencia Home
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for information regarding a burglary at a home in Valencia where about $85,000 worth of property was taken. The burglary occurred between 3 and 11 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 24500 block Lorikete Lane, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.
mynewsla.com
Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter
Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
mynewsla.com
Settlement Averts Retrial of Former Officer’s Retaliation Suit
A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers for former Vernon police...
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Record Largest Increases Since Early October
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.
