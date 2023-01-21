ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought

The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
TORRANCE, CA
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter

A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Strikes Near Malibu

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6 magnitude at 2:38 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
Board Starts Process of Setting up Special Tax District to Benefit Eastern CV

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday tentatively approved plans for the establishment of a special tax district to pay for future projects intended to improve transportation, wastewater discharge and other infrastructure in the Eastern Coachella Valley, including part of the Salton Sea. The board voted unanimously to initiate the process of...
Firefighters Extinguish Fire at Vermont Square Home

Firefighters battled a stubborn fire before getting it under control Wednesday in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:50 a.m. and firefighters responded at 719 W. 41st St. west of Figueroa Street where they encountered fire in an attic that forced them to temporarily pull back due to questions about the viability of the attic’s roof, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation

The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Authorities Seek Clues, Tips from Burglary at Valencia Home

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for information regarding a burglary at a home in Valencia where about $85,000 worth of property was taken. The burglary occurred between 3 and 11 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 24500 block Lorikete Lane, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Disease Outbreak Impacts County’s Largest Animal Shelter

Riverside County’s largest animal shelter is under siege from a contagious pathogen that’s causing canines to suffer severe respiratory illness, which has turned fatal in multiple instances, authorities said Tuesday, prompting a call for help from the public to foster healthy shelter pets to lower their exposure risks.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Settlement Averts Retrial of Former Officer’s Retaliation Suit

A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers for former Vernon police...
VERNON, CA
Average Southland Gas Prices Record Largest Increases Since Early October

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

