ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Upworthy

He couldn't forget the man he fell in love with 70 years ago. So he finally came out at 90 years old.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 23, 2020. It has since been updated. Kenneth Felts was 90 years old when he decided to come out as gay to his family. During the lockdown in Colorado where he currently lives, he recognized he simply could not forget about a man he fell in love with 70 years ago. Therefore, despite all his greatest fears, he made the choice to tell his family about who he is, The Denver Post reports. He has since updated his Facebook profile to feature a profile picture of him wearing a bright rainbow hoodie. His daughter could not be prouder of him for owning his sexuality and coming forward.
COLORADO STATE
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Precious Smile Is Enough to Make Anyone Fall in Love

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We are personally insulted on behalf of the adorable Golden Doodle that belongs to TikTok account holder @Westleythedood because the breeder tried to dissuade them from adopting their dog because it has a "creepy smile."
boldsky.com

Dr. Eben Alexander: The Neurosurgeon Who Saw God In A Near Death Experience

It is a common practice to decry the NDE, or what is called the Near-death experience as a figment of imagination or the altered reactions of brain due to extreme stress during death. There are scientists who have come up with their own scientific explanations for this realm of reality. Of them, Dr. Eben Alexander, the world-famous neurosurgeon with a 25-year experience, was the foremost medical pioneer, who relied on logic and science to understand the facets of life. . With his innumerable presentations on his subject, and the books that he authored, he proved how well he understood the human brain to its tiniest details. A situation occurred in his life, to which he could neither apply logic nor science to comprehend what was going on, inside him.
psychologytoday.com

Dreams of Departed Loved Ones

The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
12tomatoes.com

“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why

“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy