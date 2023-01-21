It is a common practice to decry the NDE, or what is called the Near-death experience as a figment of imagination or the altered reactions of brain due to extreme stress during death. There are scientists who have come up with their own scientific explanations for this realm of reality. Of them, Dr. Eben Alexander, the world-famous neurosurgeon with a 25-year experience, was the foremost medical pioneer, who relied on logic and science to understand the facets of life. . With his innumerable presentations on his subject, and the books that he authored, he proved how well he understood the human brain to its tiniest details. A situation occurred in his life, to which he could neither apply logic nor science to comprehend what was going on, inside him.

