mynewsla.com
Reward Approved For Informant Who Provided Information in Murder Conviction
A $20,000 reward to an informant whose information and assistance led to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a man found dead on a trail in Altadena was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Michael Spengler was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested
A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
mynewsla.com
Driver Suspected of Killing Pedestrian on Nuevo Road Released from Jail
A woman suspected of running over and killing a 38-year-old pedestrian in Nuevo and then fleeing the scene was out of custody Tuesday on a $75,000 bond. Rita Michelle Quintana, 47, of Nuevo allegedly perpetrated the hit-and-run that claimed the life of Maria Estrada of Perris on the night of Jan. 12.
mynewsla.com
Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena
A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Settlement Averts Retrial of Former Officer’s Retaliation Suit
A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers for former Vernon police...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home
A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
17-Year-Old Killed on Long Beach Basketball Court
Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at Saturday afternoon at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near John Muir Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigate Arson Fire That Damaged Menifee Target
An investigation was continuing Tuesday into an act of arson at a Target in Menifee that led to extensive damage in part of the store. Menifee police Lt. Denise Keith said that the fire was intentionally set about 7:30 a.m. Sunday inside the outlet, which is located at 30340 Haun Road, just west of Interstate 215.
mynewsla.com
`I Was Going to Die’: Man Describes Struggle to Disarm Monterey Park Gunman
Festivities were about to wrap up at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra late Saturday night when Brandon Tsay heard the front door open and saw a man with a gun walk inside — now identified by law enforcement as the person who had just fatally shot 10 people at a studio in nearby Monterey Park.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park
A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim in Long Beach Shooting
Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway
A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 35, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in South Los Angeles
Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles. Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 130...
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Victim Suffers Non-Life-Threatening Injuries in Long Beach Shooting
A man was shot early Monday in Long Beach but was expected to survive, and two suspects remained at large. According to police, the victim was approached by two male suspects in the 400 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., and they pointed weapons at him. “As the...
