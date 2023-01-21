ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested

A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Suspected of Killing Pedestrian on Nuevo Road Released from Jail

A woman suspected of running over and killing a 38-year-old pedestrian in Nuevo and then fleeing the scene was out of custody Tuesday on a $75,000 bond. Rita Michelle Quintana, 47, of Nuevo allegedly perpetrated the hit-and-run that claimed the life of Maria Estrada of Perris on the night of Jan. 12.
NUEVO, CA
mynewsla.com

Arrest Made in Connection with Fatal 2022 Shooting in Pasadena

A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Settlement Averts Retrial of Former Officer’s Retaliation Suit

A former Vernon police officer who sued the city, alleging he was forced to retire five years early because of alleged harassment he endured due to medical problems — including kidney cancer — has reached a settlement in his case, averting a retrial. Lawyers for former Vernon police...
VERNON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Allegedly Armed with Knife Barricades Self in Long Beach Home

A man who allegedly threatened a relative with a knife barricaded himself inside a Long Beach residence Monday, prompting a standoff with police. Officers responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

17-Year-Old Killed on Long Beach Basketball Court

Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at Saturday afternoon at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street near John Muir Elementary School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigate Arson Fire That Damaged Menifee Target

An investigation was continuing Tuesday into an act of arson at a Target in Menifee that led to extensive damage in part of the store. Menifee police Lt. Denise Keith said that the fire was intentionally set about 7:30 a.m. Sunday inside the outlet, which is located at 30340 Haun Road, just west of Interstate 215.
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Near MacArthur Park

A man in his 20s died Monday after being struck by a car that fled the scene in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Sixth Street and South Bonnie Brae Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation

The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com

Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim in Long Beach Shooting

Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. “Upon...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed in Collision on 5 Freeway

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

