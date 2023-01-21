An investigation was continuing Tuesday into an act of arson at a Target in Menifee that led to extensive damage in part of the store. Menifee police Lt. Denise Keith said that the fire was intentionally set about 7:30 a.m. Sunday inside the outlet, which is located at 30340 Haun Road, just west of Interstate 215.

