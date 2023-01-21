Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Schools Surprises, Honors Three Amazing Teachers Of The Year
Hamilton County Schools surprised three teachers this past week when Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson stopped by their classrooms to congratulate each of them on being selected grade-level Teachers of the Year for the district. Marah Smith, a ﬁrst-grade teacher at Nolan Elementary; Sandra Howard, a sixth-grade English and language arts...
WTVC
Help from Chattanooga homeless advocates leads to return of park benches
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools – Teachers & Administrators of the Year
We were joined on Mix Mornings by the Director of Cleveland City School System, Dr. Dyer, and several faculty members from Cleveland City Schools. They talked about the 2022 Teachers and Administrators of the Year awards. Learn more at: https://www.mymix1041.com/cleveland-city-schools-announces-faculty-award-winners/
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Teachers and Administrators of the Year
We were joined by the Director of Schools, Dr. Linda Cash and Elizabeth Kaywood to talk about the recent announcement of the Teachers and Administrators of the Year.
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
WTVC
What local veterans need to understand about the PACT Act
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The PACT Act was signed into law in August 2021 and helps veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxins. This is a giant piece of legislation. It's the biggest expansion of veterans benefits in decades and will mark a giant expansion for hiring in the VA in both the medical and benefits administrations.
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm is the Chattanooga Firm you can trust
Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Unlike the large firms, McMahan has your best interest at heart.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Schools announces faculty award winners
Bradley County Schools announced their annual awards last week. In the County School system, the Principal of the Year award went to Dr. Heather Hayes, from Waterville Elementary. The Supervisor of the Year was awarded to Arlette Robinson, who is the Director of Career & Technical Education. The Teacher of...
WTVC
Police find gun at East Ridge High School Monday
Police discovered a gun in a student's backpack at East Ridge High School on Monday. A statement from the school says students told staff of a possible hazard in the building. The school then contacted East Ridge Police. Officers found the weapon during a search of the building. The backpack...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Commission honors deputies for service during Christmas Day crash
The Bradley County Commission met on Monday. A proclamation was issued honoring deputies Paul Johnson, Whitney Payne, Anna Simmons, and Bill Higdon for their outstanding service to Bradley County – all of whom worked the Christmas Day accident. They were the first to respond, administering care to the three...
WTVC
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
WSFA
‘My mom can’t keep me’: Animal shelter shares heartbreaking note left with abandoned dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - An animal shelter has written a public note in an effort to find a dog owner who abandoned her pet because she was homeless and couldn’t afford her anymore. The McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted to Facebook on Tuesday, “A Note To...
WTVC
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
WTVC
House of Colour Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
