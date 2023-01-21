PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another First Alert Weather Day is in store for communities surrounding Phoenix and in Pinal County as temperatures are expected to hit freezing. Morning lows on this Tuesday were at or below freezing in many locations. Portions of Queen Creek, Casa Grande, Buckeye and parts of east Phoenix checked in at 30 degrees. Goodyear Deer Valley, Scottsdale, and Luke AFB all were on the freeze mark of 32 degrees. Sky Harbor officially came in at 35 degrees, which is 12 degrees below average. The last time we were at or below 35 degrees was on Feb. 5, 2020. We have another First Alert for Wednesday morning for freezing temperatures across portions of the Valley tonight from midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Clear skies, little wind and dry conditions will lead to another cold morning, so take time to protect/cover your tender plants and exposed pipes and bring in your pets.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO