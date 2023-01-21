Read full article on original website
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day for another Freeze Warning in Phoenix; windy night ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -First Alert: It’s another cold morning across Arizona, with a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Valley temperatures are in the 30s this morning under clear skies with light winds. Later today, look for sunshine and temperatures to climb to the low 60s. Up next, a...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday as another round of frigid temperatures hit Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another First Alert Weather Day is in store for communities surrounding Phoenix and in Pinal County as temperatures are expected to hit freezing. Morning lows on this Tuesday were at or below freezing in many locations. Portions of Queen Creek, Casa Grande, Buckeye and parts of east Phoenix checked in at 30 degrees. Goodyear Deer Valley, Scottsdale, and Luke AFB all were on the freeze mark of 32 degrees. Sky Harbor officially came in at 35 degrees, which is 12 degrees below average. The last time we were at or below 35 degrees was on Feb. 5, 2020. We have another First Alert for Wednesday morning for freezing temperatures across portions of the Valley tonight from midnight through 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Clear skies, little wind and dry conditions will lead to another cold morning, so take time to protect/cover your tender plants and exposed pipes and bring in your pets.
AZFamily
Frigid temperatures across the Valley; lingering snow in Eastern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the coldest morning in the Valley in years. A First Alert was issued through 9 a.m. with a Freeze Warning in effect through that same time across the entire Valley metro area. Temperatures are running five to ten degrees colder than yesterday morning, with outlying areas in the low 30s, below freezing.
Monday was coldest day in the Valley since 2019
The official high at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Monday was 50 degrees, making it the coldest daytime high since Feb. 22, 2019, when Phoenix only warmed up to 47 degrees.
AZFamily
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix
As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region Sunday. Families stuck in Tonto Basin area since Sunday due to flooding. Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM MST. |. Heavy rain caused flooding in the Tonto Basin area...
AZFamily
Here’s how to prevent your Valley home from pipe damage amid freezing temps
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While pipe damage from freezes is rare for Valley homes, they do happen, especially with outdoor irrigation. According to the Aussie Plumber, the recommendation is to cover your outdoor pipes, including the hose spigot attached to your home’s side, should the forecasted temperature call for a freeze. You’ll also consider dripping water from your faucets overnight.
AZFamily
How Queen Creek farmers are keeping crops warm during hard freeze
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
AZFamily
Near freezing temperatures in store for our Valley mornings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Brrrr. Cold mornings are in store for the valley for the next couple of days. Lows will be in the mid-30s through Tuesdays. This weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, making for days for outdoor activities. We are issuing a First...
AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives away free gas to frigid commuters at Mesa Fry’s Fuel Center
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cold January morning when Gibby Parra and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad showed up at a Fry’s Fuel Center in Mesa but things heated up quickly when Gibby announced the Surprise Squad was paying for everyone’s gas. Earlier in the day, prices had shot up by 20 cents, so drivers were thrilled to hear the news.
AZFamily
Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game
Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17 Arizona's Family provided team coverage with crews out in the elements as slick roads caused a morning headache on I-17 toward Flagstaff. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop
The Queen of Clean came on Good Morning, Arizona today to talk about some organizational hacks for your home. Singer of Plain White T’s surprises cancer patient with special performance. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Young Delilah got an in-hospital room surprise when the singer showed up to play...
KTAR.com
Crash temporarily closes eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Gilbert
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway were temporarily closed in Gilbert on Tuesday morning after a crash, authorities said. Traffic was stopped near Power Road before 10:30 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, but not for long. The freeway was reopened around...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another storm coming to Arizona; cold temps continue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a cold start to your Thursday with Valley temperatures in the 30s. We’ll warm to about 59 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. That’s 9 degrees below normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Quiet but cold weather continues today for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
travelawaits.com
Why This Scottsdale Resort Is Perfect For A Winter Getaway
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Perched high on a ridgeline of McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona, ADERO Scottsdale Resort is perfect for a winter getaway. The weather is pleasant and you can’t beat the restorative powers of exercise, massage, fine dining, craft cocktails, and relaxation.
