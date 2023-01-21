Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges filed against man for alleged assault, pursuit on I-10
Felony charges were filed today against a Whitewater resident who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointed a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 that blocked traffic for several hours. Jairo Santiago Chaides, 37, was charged with one felony count each of false imprisonment, criminal threats that result in great bodily The post Charges filed against man for alleged assault, pursuit on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into Twentynine Palms restaurant
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a restaurant in Twentynine Palms. The crash happened Monday at around 5:25 p.m. at The Rib Co. located at 72183 Twentynine Palms Highway. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., damages to the restaurant were estimated to be approximately The post Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into Twentynine Palms restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
The Rib Co. Wall Hit By Car in Suspected DUI
A driver suspected of DUI crashed into a wall at The Rib Co in Twentynine Palms. At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday (January 23), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision at The Rib Co restaurant, located at 72183 Twentynine Palms Hwy. Deputies arrived at the...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested
A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
z1077fm.com
Attempted kidnapping thwarted in Pioneertown, suspect arrested
The kidnapping of a Pioneertown woman was thwarted by the victim’s father last week, and the suspect was later located and arrested. On Wednesday morning (January 18), County Sheriff’s Deputies report that a male suspect broke into a house and physically removed a woman from her home in the 5500 block of Tom Mix Road in Pioneertown, carrying her down the stairs and towards the front door against her will. Deputies say that the victim’s father witnessed the incident and intervened, preventing her from being taken by the suspect.
mynewsla.com
Driver Suspected of Killing Pedestrian on Nuevo Road Released from Jail
A woman suspected of running over and killing a 38-year-old pedestrian in Nuevo and then fleeing the scene was out of custody Tuesday on a $75,000 bond. Rita Michelle Quintana, 47, of Nuevo allegedly perpetrated the hit-and-run that claimed the life of Maria Estrada of Perris on the night of Jan. 12.
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Police recover about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen by people in homeless encampment
Police recovered about $10,000 worth of items that were stolen from businesses by people living in a homeless encampment in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Jan. 18, the P.D.’s Southern District Resource Team conducted a follow-up investigation into several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering...
KTLA.com
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
z1077fm.com
Attempted Murder Suspect arraigned in Joshua Tree, court date set
The suspect in the Twentynine Palms attempted murder back in November of 2022 was arraigned in court on Friday, Jan. 20th. Pejman Elahi appeared before the court and entered not guilty pleas on two felonies; attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. Pejman Elahi of Wonder Valley...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during week-long period
Authorities arrested a total of 13 persons at various locations, including one in Bloomington, during a targeted crime suppression sweep over a recent one-week period, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As part of the ongoing “Operation Consequences” program, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 20, investigators from...
z1077fm.com
Man with stolen motorcycle and drugs parks in front of Joshua Tree courthouse, subsequently arrested
A man was arrested in front of the Joshua Tree courthouse on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs. At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday (January 19), County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man standing with a motorcycle that was partially stripped and missing a license plate at the bus stop on Twentynine Palms and White Feather Road. After approaching the man, identified as Paul Holinaty, a 33 year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, Deputies determined that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen in Desert Hot Springs.
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery occurs at Fontana store on Jan. 19
An armed robbery occurred at a Fontana store on Jan. 19, according to the Fontana Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m., employees at the Rite Aid in the 15300 block of Baseline Avenue called to report that there had been a robbery, said Officer Steven Reed. The suspect was armed...
San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river
San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
coloradoboulevard.net
Monterey Park Gunman Was Disturbed in January
HEMET – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Monterey Park shooting suspect, Huu Can Tran, had a residence in The Lakes at Hemet West, a senior community about 80 miles east of Monterey Park. By News Desk. Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby on January 7 and 9, 2023, alleging past fraud, theft,...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
nbcpalmsprings.com
PSPD New Initiative to Crack Down on Homeless-Related Crimes
The Palm Springs Police Department is cracking down on crimes stemming from homelessness. “We are going to do consistent and rigorous enforcement of the law when a person is violating the law regardless of their status,” said Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills. On Friday, Chief Mills announced a...
