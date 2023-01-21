Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the AFC Championship in what is a repeat of last year’s exciting showdown. After the Bengals thwarted the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes tweeted out a single emoji in anticipation of the Chiefs’ rematch against the Bengals. Mahomes wasted no time […] The post Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes drops one-emoji reaction to Bengals beating Bills in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. Cincinnati will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last season. While the Bengals came out victorious in that contest, head coach Zac Taylor is focused on the now and focused on ensuring Cincy reaches […] The post Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Bengals needing to beat Chiefs again to reach Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship
The NFC Championship Game is set after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. And 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a rather interesting remark about their opponents. Shanahan spoke with the media following his team’s victory on Sunday. Reporters asked him about his opponent next Sunday, the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles. […] The post 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on facing Eagles in NFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow AFC Championship Game matchup officially a battle of MVP candidates
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals battle for AFC supremacy at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, it will be a battle of MVP candidates. Both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are unsurprisingly up for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. The two star signal-callers have led their teams to the […] The post Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow AFC Championship Game matchup officially a battle of MVP candidates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Packers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The Green Bay Packers 2022 season was quite a rollercoaster ride. Full of ups and downs, we saw the Packers get off to a 3-1 start, lose seven of their next eight games, pull off a four-game win streak to sneak back into playoff contention, only to lose their final game of the season and […] The post 3 players Packers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Raiders must move on from during 2023 NFL offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL in the 2022 season. They were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the AFC after making some huge moves last offseason, but instead, they ended up going just 6-11, and missed the playoffs entirely. It’s safe to say […] The post 3 players Raiders must move on from during 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jeff Saturday’s full-time coaching status gets boost with interview update
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is scheduled to have his second interview for the full-time head coaching job with the Colts, according to a tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. The Colts plan to conduct a second round of interviews with seven candidates. Saturday was hired as the Colts’ interim after […] The post Jeff Saturday’s full-time coaching status gets boost with interview update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers
It was the same old story for the Dallas Cowboys in their Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The defeat marks the 12th straight playoff appearance falling short of making the NFC Championship, let alone punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. Quarterback Dak Prescott was at the center of it […] The post Dak Prescott’s stern message after disappointing Cowboys exit vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star
Some wounds take a long time to heal. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashad Mendenhall took to Twitter Sunday night to call out his former teammate, retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “If {Roethlisberger} is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t he taken credit for the fall,” Mendenhall tweeted. We win it’s him, lose it’s me… […] The post Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger called out by former star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy pre-draft scouting report leak shows hilariously wrong 2-word evaluation
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s pre-draft NFL team scouting report listed two bolded words in the final grade box, the Athletic senior college football writer Bruce Feldman wrote in a Tuesday article. “NO INTEREST” Purdy was listed as a “priority free agent” by NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein in his pre-draft scouting report. While Zierlein […] The post Brock Purdy pre-draft scouting report leak shows hilariously wrong 2-word evaluation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season
The 2022 NFL season is officially over for the Buffalo Bills. After being considered one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl for most of the year, they were not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo ended up losing 27-10 at home in the Divisional Round. Following a disappointing end of their season, […] The post 3 offseason moves Bills must make to reach Super Bowl in 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans
The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship game following their convincing 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. Joe Burrow opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cap off a six-play, 79-yard drive. The reigning AFC North champions […] The post Zac Taylor’s 4-word take ahead of AFC title game vs. Chiefs will fire up Bengals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
