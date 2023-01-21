ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre

Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues

Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought

The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
TORRANCE, CA
mynewsla.com

Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting

Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter

A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect

After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation

The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Clues, Tips from Burglary at Valencia Home

Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for information regarding a burglary at a home in Valencia where about $85,000 worth of property was taken. The burglary occurred between 3 and 11 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 24500 block Lorikete Lane, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested

A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy