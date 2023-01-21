Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
mynewsla.com
VP Harris to Visit Monterey Park to Meet with Families of Shooting Victims
As investigators continue to seek a motive for the weekend mass shooting that left 11 dead in Monterey Park, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the city Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims killed. On the same day the coroner’s office released a full list...
mynewsla.com
Investigators, Community Search for Answers About Monterey Park Massacre
Monterey Park remained in a state of mourning Monday following the weekend shooting massacre at a dance studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, while investigators and the community searched for answers about what prompted the rampage. The gunman, identified by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Reward Approved For Informant Who Provided Information in Murder Conviction
A $20,000 reward to an informant whose information and assistance led to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a man found dead on a trail in Altadena was approved Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Michael Spengler was convicted April 29 of first-degree murder in...
mynewsla.com
Remaining Monterey Park Shooting Victims ID’d as Probe Continues
Investigators continued pouring over evidence Tuesday as they tried to determine what led a 72-year-old man to gun down 11 people and wound nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio, while the coroner’s office released a full list of those who died in the Saturday night massacre. Ten...
mynewsla.com
Death Toll from Monterey Park Mass Shooting Rises to 11; Still No Known Motive
The death toll from Saturday’s shooting massacre at a Monterey Park dance studio rose to 11 Monday, with officials at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center saying one of the shooting victims being treated there died from “extensive injuries.”. “Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly...
mynewsla.com
Mass Shooter Dead, Identified, Motive Still Being Sought
The 72-year-old man who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio was found dead Sunday inside a white van at a Torrance strip mall after being stopped by law enforcement. At a Sunday evening news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna identified the shooter as...
mynewsla.com
Annual Count of LA County’s Homeless Population Begins
The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year’s count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has placed...
mynewsla.com
Reactions Pouring in After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Local, state and federal officials are reacting to last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park, where at least 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Here are some of their statements:. — President Joe Biden:
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Underway for Monterey Park Mass Shooter
A manhunt was underway Sunday for the man who killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park. The attack occurred Saturday night at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue. Ten people...
mynewsla.com
Ten Killed, 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Shooting; Killer on the Loose
Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter is still at large, authorities said Sunday. The attack occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio in the 100 block of...
mynewsla.com
Shots Fired and Police Enter Van Linked to Monterey Park Mass Murder Suspect
After circling a white van possibly containing the suspect in the Monterey Park mass killing, police entered the van early Sunday afternoon. The suspect left 10 people dead and at least 10 hospitalized. The van was located near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, and a SWAT team boxed in the vehicle and gunshots were heard before police entered.
mynewsla.com
Ten People Dead, At Least 10 Wounded in Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on the 100 block of West...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wins More Than $12 Million in Suit Over Son’s Train Station Death
A jury has awarded more than $12 million to a woman who sued the city of Long Beach and one of its police officers for negligence and wrongful death in the 2017 death of her 23-year-old son, who was pinned between a Metro train and a train platform during a confrontation with the officer.
mynewsla.com
Family of Monterey Park Victims, Plus Witnesses, Could Get Compensation
The California Victim Compensation Board said Monday that family members of victims of the weekend mass shooting in Monterey Park, as well as witnesses, may be eligible for compensation. “Family members of those killed and injured in the Monterey Park shooting … along with those who witnessed the mass shooting,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Clues, Tips from Burglary at Valencia Home
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for information regarding a burglary at a home in Valencia where about $85,000 worth of property was taken. The burglary occurred between 3 and 11 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 24500 block Lorikete Lane, according to the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station.
mynewsla.com
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
mynewsla.com
`I Was Going to Die’: Man Describes Struggle to Disarm Monterey Park Gunman
Festivities were about to wrap up at the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra late Saturday night when Brandon Tsay heard the front door open and saw a man with a gun walk inside — now identified by law enforcement as the person who had just fatally shot 10 people at a studio in nearby Monterey Park.
mynewsla.com
Parolee Suspected of Carjacking, Home Invasion in Riverside Arrested
A 42-year-old parolee suspected of attempting to carjack several vehicles and beating a man during a home invasion in Riverside was in custody Tuesday. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center Friday, according to Officer Ryan J. Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer. He is being held without bail.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
