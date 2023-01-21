ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Update: Trains Single-Tracking Through Closed Lafayette Bart Station

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning after a possible collision involving someone on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure. BART spokesperson Cheryl Stalter said a person was on the tracks when a train approached and a possible collision occurred.
LAFAYETTE, CA
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
LAFAYETTE, CA
Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

