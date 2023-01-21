Read full article on original website
Hall’s WWE Raw XXX Review 1.23.23
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s Raw XXX as the company celebrates thirty years on the air. As usual with the big Raw milestone episodes, we’ll be seeing a bunch of legends for special appearances. In addition, there are two title matches and a cage match so the card is stacked. If that isn’t enough, it’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble so let’s get to it.
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More
WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event. – Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there. – Kurt Angle...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
Britt Baker Injured, Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Britt Baker has suffered an injury and will not compete at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The scheduled triple threat match with her, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm is now a singles match between Storm and Soho.
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and More
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a tribute match for Jay Briscoe. The lineup features:. * Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal. * AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews. * Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday
– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run
Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
