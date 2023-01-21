ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW: Legends, Title Matches & More

WWE will present the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with two title matches and several legends appearing. The lineup includes:. * United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. * RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)
411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event. – Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there. – Kurt Angle...
411mania.com

Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
411mania.com

Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
411mania.com

Britt Baker Injured, Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Britt Baker has suffered an injury and will not compete at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The scheduled triple threat match with her, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm is now a singles match between Storm and Soho.
411mania.com

WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
411mania.com

Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win

– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a tribute match for Jay Briscoe. The lineup features:. * Jay Briscoe Tribute Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal. * AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Buddy Matthews. * Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho.
411mania.com

WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Title Summit, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell. A women’s Triple Threat Title...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain

WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
411mania.com

NJPW Announces All Star Junior Festival For March

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the All Star Junior Festival for March 1, a special event with junior heavyweights that will be produced by Hiromu Takahashi. It will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Tickets are on sale now. The event will stream on NJPW World. In addition to New Japan, the other companies represented include:
411mania.com

Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023

On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
411mania.com

Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), co-host Conrad Thompson said that AEW CEO Tony Khan will take care of the family of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. He said: “I don’t mean to betray any confidences, but let me say this. There is lots...
411mania.com

Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run

Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
411mania.com

Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...

