Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Vice President visiting North Carolina, focusing on small businesses
Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Triangle Thursday to highlight small business.
cbs17
Stroke symptoms require emergency treatment even if symptoms go away quickly, new report says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A “warning stroke”, known as a transient ischemic attack or TIA, could signal a possible full-blown stroke ahead. Doctors say sometimes the stroke-like symptoms associated with a TIA can go away within an hour. “What that might indicate is that there was a...
cbs17
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
WRAL
Teacher of the Week: Brianna Avery
WRAL's Brian Shrader meets a Wake County teacher who's preparing young men to be tomorrow's leaders. Brianna Avery is teaching 7th and 8th English at Wake Young Men's Leadership Academy in Raleigh. WRAL's Brian Shrader meets a Wake County teacher who's preparing young men to be tomorrow's leaders. Brianna Avery...
packinsider.com
WOLFERETTI: Only 3 times in the Keatts era has an ACC team shot over 30 FTs with a positive double-digit disparity vs. NC State. All 3 times it’s been UNC.
This loss doesn’t sting, it stinks. I’m not going to beat around the bush here. The refs were the primary reason NC State lost this game. What we watched wasn’t basketball, it was guys in striped shirts controlling an outcome. Now, did they mean to do it?...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
WRAL
Raleigh City Council to hold special meeting, public weighs in on controversial rezoning of Mordecai on Clover
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday residents will have a chance to weigh in on future growth in various parts of Raleigh as Raleigh City Council holds a series of special public hearings for different projects. One of the most controversial plans on Tuesday's agenda is the rezoning of the...
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
Pursuits by NC state troopers skyrocket 130% in four years; expert questions vague policy
The number of pursuits initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol has more than doubled in the last four years — from 454 chases in 2019 to 1,048 last year — and the agency has been unable to pinpoint specific reasons for the dramatic increase. The Highway Patrol...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws
Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
WRAL
Nuclear bomb replica brought to Raleigh for protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — A replica of a nuclear bomb returned to North Carolina to commemorate the anniversary of the catastrophic 1961 B-52 nuclear bomber accident near Goldsboro in Wayne County, North Carolina. The replica was brought to Raleigh Sunday as part of a protest by members of N.C. Peace...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
NC State Auditor issues statement, apologizes for hit-and-run, but the car owner calls it 'shallow'
North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.
WRAL
Group calling for nuclear arsenal reduction displays 'Broken Arrow' bomb replica in Raleigh
Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
athensoracle.com
Animals at Wake County animal center at risk of euthanasia if public fails to adopt
Before 2022, The Wake County animal center lived in solidarity with the fact that they have nod had to reach such extreme measures such as euthanasia to reduce an animal influx for six years as a swarm of stray and scattered animals drowns, the shelter is calling on the community for help for the third time this year, as the record has been threatened. There has been no choice but for those animals to face their doom if the public chooses not to adopt them.
Comments / 0