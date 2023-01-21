Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Colorado lawmakers to consider ban on semiautomatic weapons
DENVER (AP) — Two decades after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and two months after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado lawmakers are drafting a sweeping ban on semiautomatic firearms. If passed, the ambitious legislation would make Colorado the 10th state in...
KAAL-TV
Kansas senator’s reelection campaign scammed out of $690K
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran’s reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican’s accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran’s campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter...
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz proposes 2-year budget, Republicans call it a “miss”
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a 2-year budget proposal totaling in around $65 billion, saying it includes the largest tax cut in state history. Republicans calling the budget “a miss” — pointing to around $2.8 billion in tax increases. For example, Walz is proposing...
KAAL-TV
Uvalde families press urgency after California shootings
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Families from Uvalde on Tuesday pleaded with new urgency for tougher gun laws in the wake of a series of mass shootings in California, including the nation’s deadliest act of gun violence since last year’s attack at a Texas elementary school. “People are...
KAAL-TV
Oregon launches abortion hotline offering free legal advice
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is launching a new abortion hotline offering free legal advice to callers, moving to further defend abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer and eliminated federal protections for the procedure. The state’s Department of Justice announced the initiative...
KAAL-TV
Florida’s rejection of Black history course stirs debate
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reiterated Monday the state’s rejection of a proposed nationwide advanced African American studies course, saying it pushes a political agenda — something three authors cited in the state’s criticism accused him of doing in return. DeSantis said...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds signs school voucher bill after Iowa Senate passes vote
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature education bill was signed into law on Tuesday after passing in the Iowa House and Senate, but not before hours of rigorous debate. Iowa Republicans, who hold wide majorities in the House and Senate, passed “The Students First Act”...
KAAL-TV
Walz announces health, safety budget proposals
(KSTP) – Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his proposed state budget regarding public safety and health. According to Walz’s office, his latest proposal includes $22 million for expanding access to non-narcotic pain management services, a $100 million investment for housing, a $1 million for firefighter training and education, $300 million for public safety aid that would be provided to cities, counties and tribal governments, as well as $4.5 million up front and $1.5 million in grants to help agencies buy body cameras.
KAAL-TV
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to lead World Food Prize Foundation
(ABC 6 News) – A familiar face to Iowans will now become President of the World Food Prize Foundation, it was announced on Tuesday. Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, will lead the foundation that awards the world’s best achievements in agriculture, combatting hunger and promoting food security around the world.
KAAL-TV
Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
At least 4 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — At least four people were fatally shot Monday in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least four people...
KAAL-TV
War on drugs locked him up; now he’s a cannabis entrepreneur
NEW YORK (AP) — When the war on marijuana came sweeping through his New York City housing project decades ago, Roland Conner found himself going in and out of jail. It’s a time he’d rather not talk about. Now, at age 50, he has opened the state’s...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues flags to be flown at half-staff for CA shooting victims
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that all state buildings will have flags flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the Monterey Park shooting. This will take effect immediately and last until sunset on Thursday. Wals says “Gun violence has no place in our society....
KAAL-TV
Man imprisoned for more than 20 years for 1991 murder of woman visiting Hawaii released because of new evidence
HONOLULU (AP) — Man imprisoned for more than 20 years for 1991 murder of woman visiting Hawaii released because of new evidence. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Comments / 0