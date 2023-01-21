(KSTP) – Gov. Tim Walz has unveiled his proposed state budget regarding public safety and health. According to Walz’s office, his latest proposal includes $22 million for expanding access to non-narcotic pain management services, a $100 million investment for housing, a $1 million for firefighter training and education, $300 million for public safety aid that would be provided to cities, counties and tribal governments, as well as $4.5 million up front and $1.5 million in grants to help agencies buy body cameras.

