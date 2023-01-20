ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman

OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe

WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash

TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy