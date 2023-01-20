Read full article on original website
ksl.com
2 injured in Ogden shooting; police searching for gunman
OGDEN — Police in Ogden were looking for a gunman in a shooting early Sunday that injured two people. Police responded to reports of gunshots at 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Witnesses heard the shots coming from a road behind 25th Street called Electric Alley, Ogden police said. The area has multiple parking lots with access to bars.
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
ksl.com
4 arrested in drive-by shooting — including 14-year-old pregnant girl
SALT LAKE CITY — Four teenagers, including a 14-year-old pregnant girl, were taken into custody Saturday night after gang detectives said they saw them commit a drive-by shooting. About 10:30 p.m., detectives with the Salt Lake police gang unit reported witnessing the shooting about 10:30 p.m. near 500 N....
ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends, downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on SLCPD officer after fleeing earlier incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked on four felony charges Saturday after he reportedly grabbed a knife when officers stopped him for fleeing police the day before. Salt Lake City police stopped Robert Austin, 61, at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in...
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
Man to serve 1-15 years for hit-and-run death of West Jordan boy
The man who killed a 13-year-old boy during a hit-and-run incident in West Jordan last year has been sentenced up to 15 years in prison.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to prison for threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute last year. Dekker C. Boeke was given the maximum sentence after a judge said the defendant was out of control because of drugs. Boeke was sentenced Monday morning...
ksl.com
Amber Alert canceled, missing 7-year-old Utah girl found safe
WEST JORDAN — A missing 7-year-old girl from West Jordan was found safe Monday, minutes after an Amber Alert for her was issued when her alleged abductor saw the alert and drove to the nearest police department, according West Jordan police. An Amber Alert issued just after 2 p.m....
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
Gephardt Daily
Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash
TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
kvnutalk
Judge reschedules trial for Logan man accused of allegedly shooting and killing co-worker – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The case involving a 61-year-old Logan man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker in 2021 is going to trial. Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez has been in jail, held without bail, after being arrested hours after the shooting August 12, 2021. Court records show, Tena-Vasquez appeared in 1st District...
KUTV
UHP: Drivers raced, flipped one another off before rollover crash on I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers sped, raced and flipped each other off before one of the vehicles rolled over in a road rage crash, officials said. They said two vehicles were involved in the incident on between 10600 South and Bangerter Highway on I-15 southbound Sunday night. Witnesses...
Driver arrested for DUI after hitting broken-down car on I-15
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after an incident on Interstate 15 Saturday night.
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
