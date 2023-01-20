SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO